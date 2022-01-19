Which is the best Rare Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

Every Cookie Run: Kingdom player starts their journey with GingerBrave and the first few friends they find in the fallen Cookie empire. This is dubbed the "starter squad" in the Cookie Run: Kingdom community. Users should try to replace these cookies with better ones as soon as possible.

This is where the Rare tier comes in. The Rare tier consists of cookies who have better abilities than Commons and are easier to obtain than Epics. This article will discuss who is the best character in this tier for various Cookie Run: Kingdom game modes.

Best Rare Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom in 2022

To discover which Rare Cookie would be the best investment, it must be understood who are the weakest Cookies in the "starter squad". Custard Cookie III and Chili Pepper Cookie belong to the Rare and Epic tiers respectively, and both are sufficiently capable of handling the needs of a new player.

GingerBrave, with his insane cooldown stats and excellent DMG rating, is definitely not someone players need to replace on a priority basis. This leaves Wizard Cookie and Strawberry Cookie.

Wizard's numbers are definitely worse than Strawberry's but the issue is that the latter occupies the Front line. The top priority for players should be replacing Strawberry Cookie with a better, Defense Cookie.

Avocado Cookie is widely considered to be the best Defense Cookie in the Rare tier.

Avocado Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom - All you need to know

The Cookie's in-game description reads:

"Gather some avocados (the more, the better!) ripened under the hot sun (the more ripe, the better!), then mash, mash, MASH! That's how you can make a heathy and nutritious Avocado Cookie! But you know what terribly lacked nutrients growing up? Her sense of humor! And you will soon know why. Avocado Cookie is a famous master smith. She spends days and nights at the smithy making this and that. It is said that Avocado Cookie can create just about anything! Except for a decent joke, ahem."

Avocado Cookie is an alternate dimensional version of Half Avocado Cookie from Cookie Run. One of the best rare tier cookies overall, her tank-like presence at the Front is great for those who have newly started dealing with better matchups and higher levels.

Statistics of Avocado Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom

Avocado Cookie's skill, Battle Smithing, involves her hitting the ground with her hammer multiple times. During this move, she deals significant AoE damage while also buffing the cookie with the highest ATK power.

12-second cooldown (can be improved)

+30% Attack Power to cookie with highest Attack Power

AoE Damage: 55% (increases by 5.6% with every level upgrade)

Avocado Cookie gives players a taste of the knockback effects of Defense Cookies and the "tank" playstyle, both important lessons for higher levels.

Soulstone of Avocado Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

"This stone holds a piece of Avocado Cookie's soul. Holding it in your hands, you feel how funny jokes begin popping up in your head."

Voice of Avocado Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom @CRKingdomEN Khoi Dao - Herb Cookie

🥑Courtenay Taylor - Avocado Cookie

Lucien Dodge - Clover Cookie

Giselle Fernandez - Fig Cookie Khoi Dao - Herb Cookie🥑Courtenay Taylor - Avocado CookieLucien Dodge - Clover CookieGiselle Fernandez - Fig Cookie 🌱Khoi Dao - Herb Cookie🥑Courtenay Taylor - Avocado Cookie🍀Lucien Dodge - Clover Cookie🐴Giselle Fernandez - Fig Cookie https://t.co/St0XMvyjUA

Courtenay Taylor, popular for voicing Kaio Kincaid from OK KO, is the voice actor for Avocado Cookie. Interestingly, Avocado Cookie's catchphrase "My hammer? No you can't touch this!" is a reference to MC Hammer's song U Can't Touch This. Furthermore, the idea was pitched to the developers by Courtenay.

Avocado Cookie's excellent pairing with other Front Cookies, GingerBrave in particular, and excellent defensive capabilities make her the best Rare cookie in Cookie Run Kingdom.

A solid Almond Build or a Searing Raspberry Solid Almond combo can maximize her capability to deal damage and protect the team.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul