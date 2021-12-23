5 best Common Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom includes 65 playable characters using which players can create a personalized team of 5 Cookies. Players have the task of putting together a set of Cookies that complement each other and their individual playstyle as well.

This will be a particularly challenging task for new players as they are just learning the ropes of the game, including its gacha system. Beginners should note that making the wrong investments at the start of the game can harm their overall Cookie Run: Kingdom experience.

Here is a list of the 5 best Common Cookies to help new players understand which Cookies are worth investing in at the start of the game.

Explore these Common Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Readers should note that the given list is in no particular order as the Cookies are being ranked on their worthiness to be invested in, particularly by newer Cookie Run: Kingdom players who don't have as many resources. The actual utility that any particular character can bring to a team will vary on every individual's playstyle.

Example: Many new players recently received Princess Cookie through the draw after the last Cookie Run: Kingdom update. As these players already have an excellent defensive Cookie for their front line, they need not bother investing in Strawberry Cookie (the defensive Cookie which is part of this list).

5) Beet Cookie

The concept behind Beet Cookie is highly regarded in the Cookie Run: Kingdom community. She attacks the enemy with the lowest HP from her Rear position and deals significant damage with each arrow. Combined with a strong Charge character, she can be a real headache for PvP opponents in particular, as she can pick off players who are waiting on their healer.

Her "Hunter's Sense" ability, by default, has a 12 second cooldown and a 67% damage rating. Damage can be increased by 1% with every level upgrade and the cooldown is also subject to improvement.

Considered a Common Cookie equivalent of powerful Rare Cookies like Adventurer and Rye, she is definitely worth investing in for players having difficulty getting value from their Rear line, an oft-discussed issue in the Cookie Run: Kingdom fraternity.

Position: Rear

Class: Ranged

Topping(s): Swift Chocolate

Read more about the Beet Cookie in detail here.

4) Wizard Cookie

Wizard Cookie is on this list because it is a big reason for players getting stuck in the early levels of Cookie Run: Kingdom's PvE. Players have a weak mid line because of a lack of investment in the Wizard Cookie.

A full build with Searing Raspberries and the investment of some Star Jellies can amp up his "Magic Storm" ability's meager 40% base damage rating, allowing him to help out the Front characters. If you're taking too much damage from enemies while your Front characters are timed out, try an all Swift Chocolate combo to provide additional damage to enemies with a lesser cooldown on Wizard Cookie.

Position: Middle

Class: Magic

Topping(s): Searing Raspberry

Read more about the Wizard Cookie (in Cookie Run: Kingdom) in detail here.

3) Strawberry Cookie

Strawberry Cookie is the best pick new Cookie Run: Kingdom players can have in Common Cookies for a Front line defense character. She works well with GingerBrave in most combat situations as she pushes the enemies back with her "Don't Come Near" ability. Making it easier for GingerBrave's head-on push to generate maximum damage.

Her low cooldown (10 seconds) is a saving grace from her exceptionally low damage level (21%). Strawberry Cookie's damage rating and cooldown can be improved with substantial investment, but players, particularly those new to Cookie Run: Kingdom, should refrain from making the said investment for as long as they can.

A full Solid Almond build can really improve her defensive capability.

Position: Front

Class: Defense

Topping(s): Solid Almond

Read more details about the Strawberry Cookie here.

2) Angel Cookie

Angel Cookie is largely ignored because of players receiving Custard Cookie III, a Rare tier healer, early in the game. She is considered to be a Common tier alternative to Discount Herb Cookie. Custard Cookie III is a better healer but he also requires a significant amount of resources to upgrade beyond his base capabilities.

If players can get their hands on Angel Cookie early in their Cookie Run: Kingdom journey, then she is definitely worth investing in, as with a small Star Jelly deposit, players can access a much better healer than any other available option. Her "Celestial Light" ability can heal 50% of damage taken at base level, but this, and the 15 second cooldown, can both be significantly improved with a few small upgrades.

Position: Rear

Class: Healing

Topping(s): Swift Chocolate

Read more about the Angel Cookie in detail here.

1) GingerBrave

GingerBrave is by far the best Common Cookie, given the fact that he is part of team combinations at much higher ranks. With the sheer utility he brings to the table with an insane 150% base damage level and a very low 8 second cooldown players just can't go wrong with GingerBrave leading the attack.

Readers should note that any investment made in GingerBrave will provide a very high return right after you make it. A combo of Swift Chocolate and Solid Almond will reduce the cooldown time and increase his defensive capability, making him a force to be reckoned with even against some of the best Cookies in Cookie Run: Kingdom.

Position: Front

Class: Charge

Topping (s): Swift Chocolate

Read more about GingerBrave (in Cookie Run: Kingdom) here.

Players should keep themselves updated with the ever-changing Cookie Run: Kingdom meta so they can always make worthy investments and get ahead of the competition.

