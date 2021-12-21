Wizard Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom — All you need to know

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a city builder game that canonically revolves around the exploits of GingerBrave and his friends trying to reclaim and re-establish the lost Cookie empire. Players can unlock many more cookies as they progress through the game, and they can create various team combinations according to their playstyle.

Currently, the entire Cookie Run universe boasts over 250 playable characters who will all slowly be integrated into Cookie Run: Kingdom. Each cookie has its own set of abilities to serve users in various aspects of CRK gameplay.

The Wizard Cookie is a character central to the main World Exploration storyline. He is one of the first cookies to join GingerBrave, having lived within the Sugar Gnomes before GingerBrave's arrival. This "Middle" character has been playable since launch.

Details about Wizard Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom

The in-game description for the Cookie is:

"Wizard Cookie came to possess the Witch's Candy Wand by accident (or not?). Within it, he discovered unique magical powers. His popping candy ice cream cone hat is the finishing touch to his wizard look. Frequently used spells include the festive Hocus-Party-Pocus and Abra-Cookie-Cadabra, which brings unexpected luck and fun."

The Wizard Cookie, along with Strawberry Cookie, is part of the original team that gamers get after installing Cookie Run: Kingdom. He provides support to Front Cookie by attacking enemies from the Middle.

He is most valuable when you want your charge character to have extra support, so you engage his Lightning Strike to deal additional damage alongside your charging Cookie.

As he is one of the default cookies players receive at the start, he is of Common rarity. Regardless, Wizard is an important character in the World Exploration storyline in Cookie Run: Kingdom and its counterpart in Ovenbreak.

Wizard Cookie does seem to fulfill a vital role for new users with his anchoring of the Middle line. Still, he is not a particularly impressive character even among Common cookies.

Wizard Cookie from Cookie Run: Kingdom statistics

Wizard Cookie's skill, Magic Storm, has him unleashing a magic lightning storm which moves forward on the enemies, dealing damage to all opponents in the struck area.

Damage: 40% (+0.5% damage with every level upgrade)

13 Second Cooldown (can be improved)

His skill is beneficial in tough matchups early in the game as the lightning strike deals extra damage and supports the main Front's attacking characters.

Wizard Cookie Soulstone

"This stone holds a piece of Wizard Cookie's soul. Radiates with dim arcane light."

Voice of Wizard Cookie in the Cookie Run Kingdom

Wizard Cookie is a key figurehead of the story, but unfortunately, he doesn't put enough numbers for it to be advisable for players to keep him around. He is primarily helpful for those just starting out. His Magic Storm ability can be put to use at an intermediate level where his backward moving lightning can weaken the hordes of enemies.

A complete build with a Searing Raspberry topping can be an attempt at making him viable. However, there are not as many upgrades and builds that gamers can create to make Wizard Cookie a viable character, except for when he is used by Cookie Run: Kingdom novices.

