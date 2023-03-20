Which games did Summit1G play on Twitch in 2022?

Twitch star Jaryd "summit1G" Lazar has come a long way from his days as a professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player. A staple within the first-person shooter (FPS) community, Lazar's in-game alias is now synonymous with battle royale, survival games, and GTA V.

For over a decade, the streamer, content creator, and headshot extraordinaire has impressed with his deep knowledge and mechanical prowess of any game that involves a gun.

summit1G started streaming as early as 2012 when he primarily only played CS:GO while actively competing as a professional gamer. After a short, unsuccessful stint as a CS:GO pro, Lazar became a full-time streamer in 2016. Since becoming a streamer, he has amassed over 6.17 million followers on Amazon's purple platform.

Lazar has grown to be one of the most popular variety streamers on Twitch, averaging just under 22K viewers per stream. Thousands regularly flock to watch him play popular titles like Day, Fortnite, Escape from Tarkov, and Rust.

Summit1G played popular games like CS:GO, Sea of Thieves, and Grand Theft Auto 5 on Twitch in 2022

5) Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

After playing in CS:GO's tier 2 and tier 3 competitive scene for over seven years, it is no surprise that summit1G is continuing with Valve's title.

As per Twitch Tracker's records, Lazar streamed CS:GO for over 268 hours in 2022, making up about 6.5% of his total stream time for the year. On average, summit1G's CS streams got about 16.5K viewers, with a peak concurrent high of 34,380 viewers for the year.

4) Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves was summit1G's fourth most-played game of 2022. Lazar clocked in just over 283 hours, 6.9% of his total stream time for the year. Despite being his fourth most popular title played on stream, Sea of Thieves raked in about 20,369 viewers on average, ranking it second in average viewership.

Despite having a large audience per stream, he only managed the highest concurrent viewer count of 33,012 users, the fourth-highest total across the five titles he streamed most often on Twitch.

3) DayZ

Bohemia Interactive's multiplayer-only survival game, DayZ, was the third most-played title on Lazar's streams in the past year. The cult-classic survival game saw upwards of 431 hours on stream, making up about 10.5% of his total stream time for the year. Lazar's DayZ streams averaged about 19,746 viewers per stream, with a peak concurrent viewership of 34,679 users.

One of the most popular clips from 2022 featured him accidentally running into fellow streamer and friend Poke. The lighthearted moment during the battle earned over 290K views and is the most-watched clip of the year.

2) Rust

Arguably the least exciting title among summit1G's most-played games, Facepunch Studios' multiplayer survivor title Rust averaged the least amount of viewers, considering the hours the game was played live on stream.

summit1G played Rust on stream for 631 hours, comprising 15.3% of his total stream time, and it was among only three titles to see a total stream time percentage that achieved double figures. As mentioned above, only 13,171 viewers tuned in on average to watch Lazar play Rust, with a peak concurrent viewer count of 25,805, the lowest figure on this list.

1) Grand Theft Auto V

Rockstar Studios' longstanding title, Grand Theft Auto V, was the most-played game on summit1G's streams. Lazar streamed for 680 hours, exclusively playing GTA V's multiplayer role-play servers, which made up 16.5% of his total stream time for the year.

Being the most popular title on stream, people would show up in droves every time he logged in to play GTA V. Lazar's streams averaged 21,333 viewers and a peak concurrent viewership of 37,464 users, both of which were the highest in their respective categories for the year.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes