Which Legend to buy in Apex Legends Season 10?

Apex Legends is one of the best battle royale games, with an ever-increasing player base. While the majority of them have been playing the game for a few seasons, there are players that are relatively new to the game.

The game offers 18 different Legends, with each having unique passive, tactical and ultimate abilities. This can be confusing for new players who are trying to figure out which character to choose and unlock as they progress along.

This article talks about the best Legend to buy based on the ability kit, overall performance and ease of use for new players.

The best Legend to buy in Apex Legends Season 10

Octane is arguably one of the best characters to unlock in Apex Legends Season 10 (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

While Apex Legends has 18 characters on their roster, not all are available to players new to the game. They will have six characters to choose from: Gibraltar, Pathfinder, Wraith, Lifeline, Bangalore and Bloodhound.

In order to unlock a character, the player must reach Level 20 and have 12,000 Legend Tokens, which will enable them to unlock a character of their choice.

Octane is arguably one of the best characters in Apex Legends. This Legend is perfect for players who want to get better at Apex Legends. Good aim and movement is the crux of the game, and Octane's ability is centered around those two characteristics.

A lot of players tend to develop a habit of relying on character’s abilities, which can hinder their growth in the game.

Octane’s passive regen is perfect for players who want to focus on gunfights without worrying too much about their health. The tactical ability is a stim that allows the player to go faster than the normal sprint speed.

The character's ultimate ability is a jump pad that lets the player and teammates access pieces of high ground, disengage from a fight or push a team after dealing some damage.

These abilities will make new players focus on movement and improving their aim while tracking enemies after using the stim. New players must focus on mastering the aim and mechanics. Octane’s ability kit enables players to focus on these two aspects. More importantly, he is one of the most fun characters to play with and has a high pick rate even in ranked games.

Note: This Legend was chosen based on abilities and ease of use for new players. There are other Legends in the game which would suit certain players better, based on their play style.

