Which should you prioritize in Monster Hunter Wilds on PS5 Pro: Resolution vs framerate

Playing Monster Hunter Wilds on PS5 Pro can be a vast improvement over playing it on the base version of the console. The biggest advantage you can expect is the new PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution), which will vastly improve your game performance. There are two modes available — one will maximize your resolution and the other will focus on framerate.

Let's take a look at the pros and cons of both of these modes that might help you determine which is ultimately better for you.

Monster Hunter Wilds on PS5 Pro: Resolution vs framerate

Among the two new settings from the PSSR on the PS5 Pro, you can select between two options. Prioritizing resolution will give you a better-looking game, while going for framerate will drastically improve the game's performance at the cost of visuals.

Let's take a look at what you can expect from the various settings in your PS5 Pro.

Priority Mode Ray Tracing Status Rendering Resolution Output Resolution Frame Rate Prioritize Resolution Enabled 3072 x 1728 3840 x 2160 30 FPS Prioritize Framerate Disabled 2496 x 1404 3840 x 2160 60 FPS Balanced Enabled 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 40 FPS

What does prioritizing resolution do?

Prioritizing resolution in Monster Hunter Wilds on PS5 Pro significantly lifts the visuals of the game. It will utilize the RT (ray-tracing) feature to make the reflections look photo-realistic or as close as you can get to it. It will ramp up the visual settings to the maximum that you can achieve on the console, albeit at the cost of performance.

What does prioritizing framerate do?

Prioritizing framerate will cost you the best settings for the visuals, but it will significantly ramp up the performance that you can achieve. Your resolution will be locked to 1080p and ray-tracing features will be disabled, but you will get a huge boost to your FPS.

Framerate vs resolution: Which to target for playing Monster Hunter Wilds on PS5 Pro

Whether you should prioritize resolution or framerate completely depends on you. If you want better visual quality, the resolution is what you should focus on. But if you prefer better and smoother performance over ray-traced graphics, you should prioritize framerate.

Alternatively, you can run the Balanced option and get the best of both worlds. You will be able to experience the thrill of the hunt with ray-tracing and significantly better framerates than with Resolution mode. Note that you can play the game at 40 FPS if you choose the Balanced option.

