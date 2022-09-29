Who is ClawOnTwitch? Twitch streamer uses a racial slur and gets banned from the platform

ClawOnTwitch has been turning heads in the streaming community due to his dramatic ban. The Austin-based streamer used a racial slur in a debate while on air and was subsequently banned from the Amazon-owned platform.

On top of being the latest person to be banned for using racially charged language on stream, ClawOnTwitch was also on the radar of the famous YouTuber Destiny, who was watching his stream on his channel when the ban went into effect. This spotlighted the whole situation and caused the incident to go viral.

Destiny leveled accusations of domestic abuse on ClawOnTwitch

ClawOnTwitch is a relatively small streamer based out of Austin, Texas. He had 22,472 followers on Twitch when he was banned, according to TwitchTracker. He pulled in an average audience of 209. He is a former producer for the popular streamer-centric show, ' Austin Show.'

He was first banned in September 2020 for allegedly showing nudity in his streams. He returned to the platform in May this year. The Texan streamer became a talking point on Steven "Destiny" Bonnell's most recent stream as ClawOnTwitch called the YouTuber out on several issues.

Strongly refuting the allegations, Destiny counter-accused him of being borderline schizophrenic.

When Destiny's chat accused him of 'vague posting,' he pulled up a leaked voice recording which many have taken as evidence of ClawOnTwitch being a domestic abuser. After playing the harrowing tape where a woman can be heard screaming "get off me" multiple times, Destiny summed up his views by saying,

"He is like an insanely, he's like super abusive, he's like insanely schizophrenic, and he's doing these weird streams. He's trying to do this weird connections, circle things. He's an actual schizo f***ing lunatic!"

Another YouTube streamer named Chaeiry spoke to ClawOnTwitch on her stream where she brought up the leaked tape. The embattled streamer brushed off the allegations and claimed that others were out to tarnish his image.

Chaeiry replied by stating that many women recorded him saying highly unsavory things. In response, ClawOnTwitch said,

"This isn't women in my life, first off. This is everybody that has been doing this to me my whole life."

He then seemed to agree that he was under the radar of many, but much to Chaeiry's surprise, ClawOnTwitch was more interested in saving his Twitch account over his reputation. He seemed scared of being banned:

"I think that I'm gonna be the focal point problem here. What I'm trying to say is, do you think I'm gonna get banned on Twitch?"

Chaeiry was taken aback and asked why he thought he would be banned. While the embattled streamer didn't give a clear answer, he seemed worried about how a ban would impact him. He said,

"That's okay, then I'm good. That's the only thing I'm worried about. Do you think I'm gonna get banned on Twitch..."

Soon after that, ClawOnTwitch was banned from Twitch. He was live-banned as Destiny watched his show.

Fellow political and social commentator Zerkha immediately joined the call to poke fun at the situation, saying:

"Omg that was the funniest sh*t I've ever seen."

Destiny appeared to back up ClawOnTwitch by claiming that the embattled streamer has schizophrenia:

"This guy, you understand like, this guy is actually like schizophrenic. Like for real, for real schizophrenic."

Fan reactions to the ban

As it stands, the Redditors of r/LivestreamFail do not seem to be fans of ClawOnTwitch. With the streamer deleting his Twitter account and no more information forthcoming, the streaming community is unclear about the longevity of the ban.

