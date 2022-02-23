Who is Istaroth in Genshin Impact?

Istaroth is an important character that has been referenced several times in Genshin Impact, particularly in Mondstadt and Enkanomiya.

This god goes by several titles:

God of Moments

God of Time

Ruler of Time

Kairos

Htoratsi

Thousand Winds of Time

Tokoyo Ookami

Undying Wind

Istaroth is usually referred to as a "she," although her specific appearance remains unknown at the moment. That said, there is plenty of lore to cover regarding this unseen character, including some history prior to the rise of The Seven Archons.

The average Genshin Impact player is unlikely to recall her name, given that she's primarily referenced in various texts from books and in-game descriptions. Knowing that, it's worth starting from the beginning with what they should know about this mysterious god.

What's known about Istaroth in Genshin Impact

Her origin story can be briefly seen in Volume 2 of The Byakuyakoku Collection. It states that the Primordial One fought the Seven Sovereigns (seven strong elemental dragons) and created four shining shades. Istaroth is heavily implied to be one of those "shining shades." A crucial part of the text reads:

"We call her Kairos, or "the ruler of the unchanging world." We dare not speak her true, secret name, and so I pen it here, only once, and in reverse: "Htoratsi.""

Htoratsi backward spells out Istaroth, while Kairos is another name that some of her followers used. "The Third Year of Darkness" portion of The Byakuyakoku Collection also mentions how she was the only one who did not forsake the citizens of Enkanomiya.

Volume 3 of this collection also mentions more names that she uses, such as:

Undying Wind

Tokoyo Ookami

The Thousand Winds

The Thousand Winds of Time

That volume also mentions how water is represented by the Bathysmal Vishaps, while Istaroth represents wind.

Her role in Mondstadt in Genshin Impact

Istaroth was once worshiped in Mondstadt alongside Barbatos. Interestingly, there is an area in Mondstadt known as Thousand Winds Temple, although Genshin Impact doesn't explicitly confirm if it's named after this god.

More importantly, her relevance in Mondstadt waned over time. First, the Lawrence Clan was implied to suppress past history, as seen in the Royal Grimoire's description:

"Over the years, the Lawrence clan forsook the noble aspirations of their forebears, and the statue was taken down. The wise mages of the court spoke neither of history nor of the oath ever again."

This goddess's role could've been downplayed due to this. Similarly, the Favonius Codex references a fire that destroyed Mondstadt's library:

"Even so, the scale of the library's collection is now a fraction of what it was at its peak. For sadly, the library once burned down in the "Great Fire of Fall Equinox" tragedy."

Any history that would've referenced this mysterious goddess likely perished in that fire, which likely contributed to her waning presence in Mondstadt.

Her role in Inazuma in Genshin Impact

One of the main reasons Genshin Impact players are so interested in Istaroth is that she's directly referenced in Raiden Shogun's second Story Quest. Ei thinks that Makoto got Istaroth involved in planting the Sacred Sakura.

The rest of this god's relevance in Inazuma can be seen in Enkanomiya, particularly in the aforementioned The Byakuyakoku Collection. Given the fact that she was recently referenced in Genshin Impact 2.5, one has to wonder when will be the next time players will get more lore from this enigmatic god.

