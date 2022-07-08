Who is ItsOwen? Exploring the YouTuber's career who clickbaited Technoblade's death

YouTuber ItsOwen was recently banned from the platform after using Technoblade's death as clickbait and went on to make a post on Twitter on July 4 asking for "another chance."

The controversial YouTuber is known for using clickbait in video titles to attract attention without offering the content people expect to see. Along with the channel Oboat, Owen seems to have mastered the art of tricking viewers into watching his videos with shocking thumbnails and misleading titles.

He took it too far with a video titled "MrBeast final Goodbye to Technoblade" which caught YouTube's attention. Because of this deceptively-titled video, his channel was promptly banned, and now, this message pops up if someone tries to visit his account:

"This account has been terminated due to multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy on nudity or se*ual content."

Exploring ItsOwen's notorious YouTube journey

The 19-year-old British streamer is infamous in the YouTube community for his deceptive ways when it comes to ensuring his content is watched by people. He had 3.5 million subscribers on his main channel and is notorious for using famous YouTuber names and clips. He has been called out by multiple people on the platform over the years for his misdeeds.

According to Wikitubia, the YouTuber is also known for heavy self-promotion in the comment sections of smaller creators. He came up with a series called "Shout Out Sunday," the goal of which was to give shout-outs to smaller channels. But he was criticized for using it to appeal to a larger audience.

One of ItsOwen's most disliked videos was a fake Dream face reveal titled "DREAM FACE REVEAL! *LEAKED*." In the video, he blatantly shows the face of a completely different person.

He also has a secondary channel called Oboat, which is known for similar content. Oboat appears to be a channel entirely dedicated to misleading phone calls or chats with celebrity Fortnite and Roblox gamers. Most of the videos have similar clickbait-heavy titles like "CALLING SLOGOMAN! OMG SLOGO ANSWERED!" Astonishingly, the channel had 1.4 million subscribers too.

His main channel was awarded a ban by YouTube back in March 2021 for violating the platform's community guidelines but was reinstated in May. That was when his verified badge was taken away. His old channel had apparently got banned as well back in 2018, allegedly for Shout out Scams.

Multiple sources have reported that ItsOwen has been part of many livestream giveaway scams which do not pick a winner and only function to attract viewers who want to participate in giveaways. YouTubers such as MoistCr1TiKaL have spoken out against his infamous practices and named and shamed some of his clickbait video titles in a recent video:

"This channel was notorious for dogsh** clickbait. He'd constantly post things like 'I met Mr Beast and he was very mean to me. He even spit on me parentheses very rude.' Or, 'Mr Beast forgot to stop recording and his w**ner fell out. Yucky.'"

Suffice it to say, many people on the internet are celebrating the perma ban he got, saying ItsOwen deserved it. People have also found it funny that the YouTuber would lie about never getting a ban before and also commended the platform for taking action.

Supporters of the ban were ecstatic when the official YouTube Twitter account posted that the ban was justified and further noted that ItsOwen would never be able to be on YouTube ever again. The official YouTube account on Twitter posted:

"Note that you will not be able to access or create any other YouTube accounts."

With Technoblade's demise, many videos have sprung up on YouTube and other platforms to cash in on the current trending topic. With YouTubers like Ludwig talking about and criticizing the practice, the ugly side of clickbait-filled YouTube is out in the open for all to see. ItsOwen might have been banned permanently, but the platform still has a rampant clickbait problem that needs addressing.

