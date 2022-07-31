Who is Owl? Fortnite streamer reveals he has testicular cancer

Fortnite streamer Owl shared some disheartening news earlier today, revealing that he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Owl is a partnered content creator who has been streaming on the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform since 2018. He has more than 75k followers and averages 98 viewers per stream.

The streamer has racked up over 2,900 hours of playing and streaming Epic Games' battle royale on his channel. He has also played several other first-person shooters like Valorant, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Apex Legends.

Fortnite streamer Owl talks about his testicular cancer diagnosis

In a 722-word long TwitLonger update posted on July 31, Owl stated that he would have to undergo chemotherapy for nine weeks as testicular cancer had spread into his lymph nodes and would require him to undergo surgery to completely remove the cancer:

"I have recently been diagnosed with testicular cancer and it has spread into my lymph nodes. Because of this, I will have to undergo chemotherapy for 9 weeks and almost certainly need surgery after to get the cancer completely removed. My chemotherapy will start on August 1, which is on Monday. The schedule will be Monday through Friday the first week, then only Tuesday the next week, and again only Tuesday the next week. This process will be repeated 3 times."

Owl continued further by saying that the cancer is treatable as 99 out of 100 people survive the medical condition, and his doctors have assured him that he has a 95% chance of being okay:

"This has been the scariest news I have ever received in my whole life and have no idea what these 3 next months of my life is going to look like. The good news in all of this is I will be okay considering this cancer is very very treatable and 99 out of 100 people survive this and have been told by many doctors I am going to be okay and have around a 95% chance of being okay."

The Fortnite streamer talked a bit about his mental health and sought advice from individuals who have been in the same place as him. He said:

"If I'm being completely honest, I am so f***ing scared. I've never felt a level of stress and anxiety like this in my life and cannot understand how this has happened to me considering how healthy I have been all my life. If anyone that sees this has been through anything similar I would appreciate it so much if you could dm me and give any sort of advice or help because I really don’t know what the f**k is going to happen."

The TwitLonger update came to an end when Owl stated:

"In conclusion, I don't know what's going to happen in these next 3 months but I am going to try my absolute best to make it through this and keep my dream alive and work towards my goals because, without it, these next 3 months will absolutely break me. Sorry if this seems terribly written or unprofessional I just am really stressed out and just need to get this out considering this starts in 2 days."

Twitter sends heartfelt messages to Owl

Owl's update attracted thousands of heartfelt messages, with several of them wishing him a speedy recovery:

Ewok @Ewok @OwlFN_ Wishing you a speedy recovery we all will still be here for you take care @OwlFN_ Wishing you a speedy recovery we all will still be here for you take care ❤️

Jerian @itsJerian Praying it all works out @OwlFN_ You’re gonna get through this my kingPraying it all works out @OwlFN_ You’re gonna get through this my king ❤️ Praying it all works out 🙏

DIG Mero was not expecting to read this news and offered his help to the Fortnite streamer:

DIG Mero @MeroFN @OwlFN_ wow man. i would’ve never expected to be reading this if you ever need anything at all dm me please you got this bro @OwlFN_ wow man. i would’ve never expected to be reading this if you ever need anything at all dm me please you got this bro❤️

Here are some more Twitter reactions:

zoof @zoof @OwlFN_ Wishing you the best man sorry to hear @OwlFN_ Wishing you the best man sorry to hear ❤️

NRG Aussie Antics @AussieAntics @OwlFN_ Here for you if there's anything at all I can do mate @OwlFN_ Here for you if there's anything at all I can do mate ❤️

At the onset of this month, the streaming and gaming community lost Minecraft legend Alex "Technoblade" to cancer, and the community members continue to feel the aftershocks of the content creator's untimely passing away.

