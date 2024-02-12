Why is Adin Ross feuding with Joe Budden? Entire controversy explained

Popular Kick streamer and co-owner Adin Ross has been in a week-long altercation with American media personality, presenter, and former rapper Joe Budden. Both individuals have taken to their online platforms to express their viewpoints about each other, with a significant portion consisting of vitriol.

This article provides an overview of the ongoing conflict between Adin and Joe Budden. Presented chronologically, the article will detail the events leading up to the feud and the subsequent exchanges between the two individuals.

Disclaimer: The following sections contain expletives. Reader discretion is advised.

When did the beef between Adin Ross and Joe Budden start?

On February 8, 2024, Joe Budden took to one of his podcasts as a platform to criticize streamers. Although the former rapper refrained from directly naming individuals, he referred to "marked cards," a reference to Adin's controversial stream featuring 21 Savage. He said:

“Yo! Ya’ll little streamer n**gas don’t always run s**t! Shut the f**k up! Some people don’t give a f**k about your numbers. Yeah, we don’t care about none of that little streamy, mosh pit, marked card, whatever you n**gas is doin’ over there.”

Adin promptly reacted to Joe Budden's critical remarks. He suggested that the latter should emulate other veteran rappers such as Snoop Dogg and Rick Ross, who exhibit a more supportive attitude towards the online community and emerging streamers:

“I’m just gonna be honest as s**it. You’re just one of them olda**es that just hate. Why can’t you be more like Rick Ross or Snoop Dogg? The OGs that are cool as f**k and just like, respect and show flowers and appreciation towards the young motherf**kers and s**t?”

Additionally, Adin said that both himself and Kai are in a significantly better financial position compared to Joe:

"Lay your opinions about me and Kai to ourselves. Me and Kai are ten times more richer than you will ever be, old man. And we’re more humble than you, and we’re nicer than you.”

Expand Tweet

Kai Cenat joins the drama

Another participant in the feud, Kai Cenat, also entered the fray on February 8. Both Kai and Adin Ross had previously voiced their opinions about "Utopia" being the best rap album of the year, following Killer Mike's Grammy win for his album "Michael."

Joe Budden likely saw their support for Travis Scott's album and subsequently criticized them. Reacting to it, Kai Cenat said:

"I'm not familiar with Killer Mike, I was just saying. I felt like Utopia and sh** should've won. Bro! Stop talking about streamer n****s be. Stop doing that, bro like we some known n****s, my n****. I would buy you, my n****, do you understand that, bro?"

Expand Tweet

Joe Budden responds

On February 11, another clip from Joe Budden's podcast went viral, in which he continued his criticism of streamers. Specifically, he suggested that a streamer like Adin Ross has no place in the hip-hop industry:

"Who the f**k are you? Where did you come from? There's no world. For me, the hip-hop I come from, there's no world where me and Adin Ross need to talk about something. Who the f**k are you, n***a?! Where did you just pop up from?"

Adin Ross responded by taking shots at Joe Budden and his rap career:

"What do you want out of this, bro? Damn, nothing just works out for you, bro. Your rap career failed. Your podcast is clearly failing."

Expand Tweet

He added:

"Brother, what do you have going? Bro, what is good about you? This isn't about, 'If I see you, I'm going to beat the f**k out of you, White boy!' I promise you. 'If I see you. Say that s**t to my face.' I promise!"

Joe Budden has yet to respond to Adin's latest comments.