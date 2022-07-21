Why eFootball 2022 is still barely playable after latest updates? (July 2022)

While FIFA 23's release is still a few months away, eFootball 2022 already received a full release last year, followed by a relaunch. Unlike EA Sports, Konami has adopted a different system with its football simulator.

Unfortunately for the Japanese giants, the game is still barely playable even after several update patches it has gone through.

eFootball 2022 was one of the worst launch possibilities, as the game was delisted on Steam for a while. It took a few hours for fans to realize that the promises made by Konami were farfetched and could hardly materialize.

What followed was months of content drought as the game barely had anything to talk about. This continued until April when the game was relaunched with new content.

Truth be told, the game has improved since its launch. However, it still lacks quality and quantity, especially when someone compares it to the competition.

eFootball 2022 is still far from becoming the product that was promised despite all the updates

When one sits down to judge the game, one has to look at what's available in the game. One thing that is excellent about eFootball 2022 is the fact that all the modes that are there in the game are available for free. However, the problem starts with the game modes themselves.

Limited game modes that are boring

In July 2022, players can enjoy both single and multiplayer content. However, both options are minimal, with a significant lack of content. There's still no MyClub or career mode for those who prefer to build a dynasty at their own pace.

The single-player experience only comes in the form of Authentic Team events and Tours. Players will require a network to play Tour matches, but the AI controls the opponent. After a while, all the games will feel shallow and lack depth, and the rewards are incredibly underwhelming.

Online modes

If one excludes the ranked season, other events are better left alone. The ranked season also has some significant issues, which starts with the rewards. Reaching the upper divisions will not seem worthwhile with all the tips players can get.

Interestingly, there are still cases of games being turned null when one loses a match. This can block a player's progress in eFootball 2022. Bugs sometimes cause this problem, but the players have to suffer nevertheless. While there are no significant issues with server connections, input delays occasionally happen.

Additionally, there are accusations of scripting in which the AI favors one player at the cost of the other. It should be noted that there is no official proof of this, but one can find plenty of related content on social media.

Gameplay

In certain areas, the gameplay of eFootball 2022 hits the mark. The overall gameplay feels quite close to realism in terms of the physical movement of the players. Unfortunately, footballers have an unwanted tendency to take heavy and unnecessary touches.

This would prevent players from playing a fast-paced game and conceding goals. It's unclear why Konami went for such a style, but the unnecessary delay in distributing the ball causes more problems than goals.

In conclusion

eFootball 2022 has improved with all the patches, and the game is worth someone's time, given its free-to-play nature. Unfortunately, there's nothing for lovers of single-player modes.

The rewards are paltry, making team building pretty difficult in Dream Team. To make matters worse, the overall content is dull and sometimes feels gritty. Overall, FIFA 22, despite its imperfections, remains ahead in overall count in many ways.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far