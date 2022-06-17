Why Golisopod isn't worth using in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go has continued to add new creatures to the ever-growing catalog of powerful battling creatures. The newest event introduces a pair of Pokemon which follow the classic Magikarp evolution path of a harmless weakling to a nightmarish monster.

Golisopod is a dual-type Bug and Water-type Pokemon introduced in Pokemon Sun and Moon, and evolves from the cowardly Wimpod at level 30. In its original game, the Hard Scale Pokemon's tournament viability was a controversial topic. In the new mobile game, however, Golisopod is entering a very different meta with very different stats.

Golisopod's low stats and weak moves hamper its viability in Pokemon Go

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp 🥾 Feeling intrepid, Trainers? You can get into the Adventure Week spirit by wearing these adventure-themed avatar items. Good luck in your future encounters with Tyrunt and Amaura! #SeasonOfGO 🥾 Feeling intrepid, Trainers? You can get into the Adventure Week spirit by wearing these adventure-themed avatar items. Good luck in your future encounters with Tyrunt and Amaura! #SeasonOfGO https://t.co/rd8G9UQ2dw

Unfortunately for Pokemon Go players expecting a shake-up to the meta, Golisopod isn't much to write home about. Though its stats are above mediocre, Golisopod's moves keep it out of the higher tiers of PvP and Raid lists.

The new Water/Bug heavy-hitter is working with the following stats in Great League matches:

Attack: 125

Defense: 133

HP: 107

Though it's not a glass cannon, it also lags behind in general defensive capabilities. Its stats would be viable if they were paired with a decent moveset. Unfortunately, it's working with a rough kit.

Golisopod has a wide variety of powerful moves in its original appearances in main series games. Very few of those moves made their way into the mobile game, and the moves that did, leave a lot to be desired.

Golisopod has the following move options:

Fast moves

Fury Cutter

Waterfall

Metal Claw

Charge moves

X-Scissor

Aqua Jet

Aerial Ace

Golisopod's fast moves lack a well-rounded tool. Metal Claw is weak on all fronts, making it a useless technique. Waterfall does decent STAB damage, but generates very little energy. Fury Cutter gathers a great deal of energy with each use but doesn't deal much damage.

Golisopod's charged moves are fairly cheap to use but lack significant damage. Aerial Ace sacrifices STAB damage and costs more than the other options. Aqua Jet is a bad choice for almost any Pokemon. X-Scissor is Golisopod's best option, but it's still vastly weaker than most of its competition.

Golisopod could be made more viable with later move updates, but it is currently very weak.

Exploring Golisopod's impact in Pokemon Go's PvP

Hardcore Pokemon Go fans were extremely excited to see Golisopod enter the fold. Fans hoped that the nightmarish insect would finally slaughter longtime annoyance Walrein, but it's fallen very short of expectations.

Walrein isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Golisopod lacks a consistent damage-dealing option and lags behind in defense and HP. By specializing in nothing, this Pokemon falls behind in every major area.

Later updates might make Golisopod a real threat in PvP and Raid gameplay. Simply introducing some of the Pokemon's moveset from other games would turn it into a substantial threat.

Golisopod takes a lot of work to evolve from the Wimpod players can catch. Pokemon Go players looking for a new ringer should keep looking because Golisopod just doesn't have what it takes to succeed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far