Can players catch a shiny Paras in Pokemon GO?

Paras, the Mushroom Pokemon, has spent a long time in Pokemon and just recently got a little extra love with Pokemon GO's March 29 Spotlight Hour. With so much attention squared on the Bug/Grass-type Pokemon, some Pokemon GO trainers naturally wonder if Paras has a shiny form available to catch.

The good news is that the answer is yes, as Paras' shiny form debuted in Pokemon GO during the game's Kanto region tour, which took place on February 20, 2021.

Some trainers may have even managed to spot Paras' shiny form during its Spotlight Hour, as an increase in a Pokemon's spawning typically results in more shinies appearing by the Law of Averages.

Pokemon GO: Catching shiny Paras

Paras and its shiny form rendered in-game (Image via Niantic)

Without the assistance of Pokemon GO's events like Spotlight Hours, catching a shiny Paras can be a little trickier than usual. Fortunately, Paras is a reasonably common spawn in-game and shouldn't be too difficult to spot even without additional help.

Trainers searching for Paras, in particular, may want to stick to grassy or forested areas, as these tend to be the best hunting grounds for Bug and Grass-type Pokemon, and these two types are both included in Paras' elemental typing.

It never hurts to bring along an incense or two, as these items can increase the number of Pokemon that spawn around the player's character.

If the player is actively moving through the environment at a decent enough pace, the effectiveness of the incense will increase even more, improving the opportunities where Paras can spawn. With more Paras spawns, comes more opportunities for its shiny form to appear in an encounter.

In the event Paras still isn't popping up for Pokemon GO trainers, it may not hurt to pick up and use a few lure modules. These items can be attached to a nearby Pokestop and increase spawns, like incense.

However, trainers will want to make sure they stay close to the Pokestop to take full advantage of the increased spawn rates.

There are also Mossy Lure Modules to account for, which specifically increase the spawn rate of many Grass and Bug-type Pokemon. However, these lures only increase the spawning of certain Grass and Bug-types, and at the moment, Paras isn't one of the known Pokemon to benefit from the spawn increase.

However, the Pokemon that these specialized lures attract change over time, so keeping a Mossy Lure Module on hand for the future can still be beneficial.

At the end of the day, catching the most shinies in Pokemon GO requires determination and a high volume of encounters. As long as players are still running into Paras, they still have the opportunity to trigger that small percentage chance that a shiny will appear.

