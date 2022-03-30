Will you be able to catch a shiny Mudkip in Pokemon GO?

Niantic recently announced their next Pokemon of focus for April's Community Day Classic in Pokemon GO. Players will be delighted to know that they have announced that Mudkip, the Mud Fish Pokemon from the Hoenn region, will be the Pokemon of focus for this upcoming event.

Many veteran Pokemon fans remember Mudkip fondly as it was one of the three Starter Pokemon in Pokemon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald. These three Pokemon games are often looked upon with great fondness as these games were the first for a lot of the current Pokemon fanbase.

Players have already started asking questions about this upcoming event. Whether it's when the event starts or what the event-exclusive move will be, all this information has been made available to players. The most important question players ask is: Can a shiny Mudkip appear during this event?

Shiny Mudkip in Pokemon GO: Fact or fiction?

Shiny Mudkip and Swampert as they appear in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic/Thomas Krause on YouTube)

In Pokemon GO, shiny Pokemon and Community Day events go hand in hand, like peanut butter and jelly. With this new type of event, many players may be skeptical of these sorts of events. These players may be under the impression that they will not include all of the features of regular Community Days.

Luckily, these worries can be put to rest. April's Community Day Classic will feature not only the event-exclusive Hydro Cannon for Swampert but also the shiny Mudkip. If players are lucky enough, they can find a shiny Mudkip right now. However, standard Mudkip is incredibly rare, let alone shiny Mudkip.

After the original Community Day event for Mudkip, shiny Mudkip was permanently added to Pokemon GO for players to find and catch. Though the encounter rate for a shiny Mudkip is a lot lower than during the event, it is still possible for players to find a shiny Mudkip now and during the Classic event.

As far as other details about the event go, a multitude of information has been released. The Community Day Classic: Memories of Mudkip event will start on April 10. The event will last from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. Mudkip that will evolve into Swampert during this event will receive the event-exclusive move, Hydro Cannon.

Like every other Community Day event in Pokemon GO, this event will feature special research tickets. These tickets can be purchased in the in-game shop for $1 each. Players who buy these tickets will have access to a small side story and an array of various research tasks to accomplish for various rewards.

For ambitious players, shiny Mudkips is also available to be encountered in the wild and caught currently. However, the shiny rate is meager. The Community Day Classic event will also feature Hydro Cannon Swampert and a new special research ticket.

