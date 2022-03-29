Shiny Sewaddle won't be available in Pokemon GO

Despite all of the shiny Grass-types available in Pokemon GO for the Lush Jungle event, Sewaddle won’t be one of them.

Lush Jungle is the second event of the Season of Alola, which is finally bringing Generation VII into the mobile game in full force. Already, staples like Incineroar, Tapu Koko, and Lycanroc are available for players.

Several more members of the Alolan Pokedex are making their debuts during Lush Jungle, but it looks like shiny Sewaddle won’t be joining them.

Several shiny Grass-type Pokemon available during Lush Jungle event

Sewaddle is a Tier 1 Raid boss for the Lush Jungle event. It does not have a chance, though, to be shiny when battled.

Due to this, Sewaddle remains with the many Pokemon from the Unova region without a shiny form available in the mobile game. Niantic has been slowly working through this, with shiny Druddigon making a recent debut. However, they decided to release shiny Cottonee, another Grass-type from Unova, for this event.

Every other Tier 1 Raid boss has a chance to be shiny except for Sewaddle. The complete list of Raid bosses for Lush Jungle is as follows:

Tier 1: Sewaddle, Bellsprout, Tangela, and Cottonee

Tier 3: Butterfree, Vileplume, Parasect, and Exeggutor

Tier 5: Tapu Lele

Mega Tier: Mega Charizard Y

Although it may not be Grass-type, it’s pretty appropriate that Tapu Lele be included in the Lush Jungle event. In the Alola region, the Lush Jungle is located on Akala Island. Each island has a guardian, and Tapu Lele is that guardian for Akala Island.

Fomantis will make its debut during Lush Jungle (Image via Niantic)

The other big part of this event, though, is the debut of Fomantis. This Grass-type evolves into Lurantis, who is actually the Totem Pokemon from the Lush Jungle. It can be found during this event, along with these others:

Caterpie

Wurmpule

Sunkern

Exeggcute

Seedot

Ferroseed

Paras

Parasect

All of these have a chance at being shiny, too. Technically, trainers won’t be able to catch shiny Parasect in the wild, but they can catch shiny Paras and evolve it.

The Lush Jungle event ends on Tuesday, March 29. Hopefully, this should give trainers to catch any of the Grass-types that they are looking to add to their collections. Grabbing a Mossy Lure Module might be smart here to attract more Grass-types.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha