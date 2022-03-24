Shiny Fomantis not available during the Lush Jungle event in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's Lush Jungle event is well underway during the Season of Alola, and players have some questions about one of the event's featured Pokemon.

Fomantis, the Sickle Grass Pokemon, was released during the premiere of the Lush Jungle event. It evolves into Lurantis when fed 50 candies during the daytime, and it possesses a solo Grass typing.

Some trainers have been curious as to where the Alolan Pokemon's shiny form is.

Fomantis' shiny form is not currently available in Pokemon GO, but this does not necessarily mean that it will not be added to the game in the future.

Pokemon GO: Why is Fomantis' shiny form unavailable?

By extension, Lurantis' shiny form won't be available until Fomantis' is (Image via Niantic)

Unfortunately, many Pokemon introduced in Pokemon GO don't have a shiny form available to catch. There are a number of factors as to why this occurs, some more prevalent than others.

Pokemon with low popularity are sometimes not considered worth a shiny form. There are also gameplay and data usage constraints to consider, as rendering a shiny Pokemon requires additional resources.

Niantic has used future events to debut many shiny forms over the game's tenure to keep players engaged.

Which of these reasons applies to Fomantis? So far, there has been no answer. Fomantis is far from the first Pokemon to debut without a shiny form. For example, the Alola region's starters that debuted earlier in the Season of Alola don't have shiny forms either.

Given that these Pokemon are quite popular, it's likely that Niantic is holding back their shiny forms to be released in a future event. This has happened quite often for starter Pokemon.

In Fomantis' case, it's possible that the Pokemon may just not be popular enough to warrant a shiny form in the game. At least for now, Niantic may not feel that rendering this Pokemon in its shiny form is worth the resources.

A future Grass-type event or Community Day/Spotlight Hour may very well herald Fomantis' shiny form.

For now, it's unclear as to why Fomantis' shiny form is missing from the game, but there's likely nothing to worry about in the long term. Several Pokemon, even some of the most beloved, didn't receive their shinies at the outset either.

There are plenty of shinies to include in Pokemon GO, and Niantic is responsible for picking and choosing who makes the cut. Sometimes, trainers just have to sit tight and wait.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh