Every Pokemon GO Lush Jungle Timed Research task and reward

The Lush Jungle event in Pokemon GO provides trainers with a great opportunity to capture multiple Grass-type Pokemon.
The event runs from March 22 to March 29. This gives trainers plenty of time to complete the new set of Field, Timed, and Special Research.
The Lush Jungle event will feature the debut of Fomantis, a Grass-type Pokemon that evolves into Lurantis. It will spawn in the wild along with other Grass-types. However, completing the Timed Research in the new event will ensure that trainers get good encounters.
4 steps of Pokemon GO's Lush Jungle Timed Research: Tasks and rewards
The Lush Jungle event's Timed Research will take place in four steps. Once completed, Pokemon GO trainers will get encounters with several Grass-type Pokemon.
The tasks and rewards for the Timed Research are as follows:
Step 1 of 4
- Walk 1 km: 10 Poke Balls
- Catch 10 Pokemon: 5 Razz Berries
- Use 5 berries: 5 Pinap berries
Once completed, trainers will get 500 XP, 5 Nanab Berries, and an encounter with Cherrim.
Step 2 of 4
- Walk 1km: 10 Poke Balls
- Catch 5 Grass-types: encounter with Chikorita
- Use 10 berries: encounter with Bellsprout
If trainers get all of this done, they will receive 1,000 XP, 5 Razz Berries, and an encounter with Gloom.
Step 3 of 4
- Walk 1 km: 10 Poke Balls
- Catch 10 Grass-types: Encounter with Foongus
- Use 15 berries: Encounter with Shroomish
Upon completion, trainers will get 1,500, 5 Pinap Berries and an encounter with Paras.
Step 4 of 4
- Walk 1 km: 10 Poke Balls
- Give 3 treats to buddy: Encounter with Sunkern
- Catch 7 different Grass-types: Encounter with Chespin
The rewards for the last part of the Timed Research will be 2,000 XP, a Mossy Lure, and an encounter with the new Fomantis.
The Lush Jungle event will also give every trainer the opportunity to catch Tapu Lele. However, this is not a reward for the Timed Research.
This Alolan Pokemon was the guardian of Akala Island, which is where the Lush Jungle is located. It will be a Tier 5 Raid boss during the event.