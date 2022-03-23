Every Pokemon GO Lush Jungle Timed Research task and reward

The Lush Jungle event in Pokemon GO provides trainers with a great opportunity to capture multiple Grass-type Pokemon.

The event runs from March 22 to March 29. This gives trainers plenty of time to complete the new set of Field, Timed, and Special Research.

The Lush Jungle event will feature the debut of Fomantis, a Grass-type Pokemon that evolves into Lurantis. It will spawn in the wild along with other Grass-types. However, completing the Timed Research in the new event will ensure that trainers get good encounters.

4 steps of Pokemon GO's Lush Jungle Timed Research: Tasks and rewards

The Lush Jungle event's Timed Research will take place in four steps. Once completed, Pokemon GO trainers will get encounters with several Grass-type Pokemon.

The tasks and rewards for the Timed Research are as follows:

Step 1 of 4

Walk 1 km: 10 Poke Balls

Catch 10 Pokemon: 5 Razz Berries

Use 5 berries: 5 Pinap berries

Once completed, trainers will get 500 XP, 5 Nanab Berries, and an encounter with Cherrim.

Step 2 of 4

Walk 1km: 10 Poke Balls

Catch 5 Grass-types: encounter with Chikorita

Use 10 berries: encounter with Bellsprout

If trainers get all of this done, they will receive 1,000 XP, 5 Razz Berries, and an encounter with Gloom.

Pokemon GO Trainers who get past step 2 of the Lush Jungle event's Timed Research will get a chance to catch Gloom (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Step 3 of 4

Walk 1 km: 10 Poke Balls

Catch 10 Grass-types: Encounter with Foongus

Use 15 berries: Encounter with Shroomish

Upon completion, trainers will get 1,500, 5 Pinap Berries and an encounter with Paras.

Step 4 of 4

Walk 1 km: 10 Poke Balls

Give 3 treats to buddy: Encounter with Sunkern

Catch 7 different Grass-types: Encounter with Chespin

The rewards for the last part of the Timed Research will be 2,000 XP, a Mossy Lure, and an encounter with the new Fomantis.

The Lush Jungle event will also give every trainer the opportunity to catch Tapu Lele. However, this is not a reward for the Timed Research.

This Alolan Pokemon was the guardian of Akala Island, which is where the Lush Jungle is located. It will be a Tier 5 Raid boss during the event.

