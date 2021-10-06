How to evolve Gloom in Pokemon GO

Gloom, the Weed Pokemon, has been in both Pokemon GO as well as the Pokemon franchise since the very beginning. Making its debut in the first Pokemon games, Pokemon Red, with Bellsprout being its counterpart for Pokemon Blue, many long time fans can instantly recognize this Grass-type Pokemon.

What some Pokemon GO players may not know, however, is how to obtain both of Gloom's evolutions. Vileplume and Bellossom have two different processes for obtaining them.

Obtaining Vileplume in Pokemon GO

"It has the world's largest petals. With every step, the petals shake out heavy clouds of toxic pollen." - an excerpt from Vileplume's Pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The first and most recognizable evolution of Gloom is Vileplume. Like Gloom, Vileplume is a Grass and Poison-type Pokemon. Vileplume is the easier of the two evolutions to obtain in Pokemon GO as Vileplume only requires 100 Oddish candy and a Gloom to obtain.

For players who would like some more information on the evolution before deciding on which one to get, Vileplume has an attack stat of 202, a defense stat of 167, and a stamina stat of 181. Vileplume also has a maximum combat power of 2,559 which means that it is capable of participating in Pokemon GO's Master League.

Obtaining Bellossom in Pokemon GO

" When these dance together, their petals rub against each other, making pretty, relaxing sounds." - an excerpt from Bellossom's Pokedex entry (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Obtaining Bellossom is a little trickier than getting Vileplume. It still requires 100 Oddish candy, but it also requires the use of a Sun Stone. While many players could simply just have one in their inventory from a past raid or successful seven-day Pokestop Streak, others may not know how to get one.

Players can get lucky and obtain a Sun Stone by spinning a Pokestop or Gym. There is a 1% chance of finding an evolutionary item of any kind when spinning a Pokestop or Gym, and this means that there is an even smaller chance of finding a Sun Stone specifically.

Also Read

Unlike Gloom and Vileplume, Bellossom is a pure Grass-type Pokemon. It has an attack stat of 169, a defense stat of 186, and a stamina stat of 181. Bellossom also has a maximum combat power of 2,281.

Given the difference in stats between the two Pokemon, it almost seems unfair to compare them as Vileplume is way more powerful in Pokemon GO while requiring less effort to obtain. Bellossom only appears to be worth obtaining for the addition to the Pokedex.

Edited by Siddharth Satish