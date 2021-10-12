Where to find Shiny Paras in Pokemon GO

Paras has been an addition in Pokemon GO as well as the Pokemon franchise since the very beginning. Many players have taken notice of the recent appearance of Paras as a Raid Boss in 1-Star Raids.

Players who have an interest in collecting rare variants of Pokemon known as "Shiny Pokemon" may not know if Paras has this shiny variant.

Can Paras be Shiny in Pokemon GO?

A standard Paras alongside its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players will be glad to know that Paras can, in fact, be found in its shiny variant in Pokemon GO. However, a common misconception is that Pokemon found in Raids have a higher chance of being found shiny. This is partially true as it only occurs with Legendary Pokemon and Pokemon exclusive to Raids and Eggs, such as Mythical Pokemon or Alolan variants.

According to Silph Road, Paras' shiny variant was added back in February 2021 for the Kanto tour event; however, there is not enough information on Paras' shiny odds to provide an exact statistic for how often they would appear.

Paras is a Grass and Bug-type Pokemon, this means that Paras would have an increased chance of spawning in areas like National Parks or other nature-filled attractions in Pokemon GO.

Once players find places like these with Pokestops, players can use an incense and attach a lure module to the Pokestop to increase the spawn rate of Pokemon nearby. This is a great way to increase the chances of finding a shiny Pokemon indirectly. When the passive spawn rate in an area is increased, the odds of a shiny Pokemon spawning are indirectly increased.

A shiny Paras can be identified rather easily in Pokemon GO. Due to the sparkles that appear on the screen, finding a shiny Pokemon can be hard to miss. If a player were to miss the sparkles on the screen, a shiny paras can be identified by having a body that appears closer to a red color rather than the bright orange of the original form. The name also appears yellow during the encounter.

Thankfully, for the collectors, Paras is one of the Pokemon in Pokemon GO to receive a shiny variant. Players should keep an eye out for a shiny Paras when going out for Raid battles or whenever one spawns nearby.

Edited by R. Elahi