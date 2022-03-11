"Why can't I climb this ledge?": Apex Legends player dies in a hilarious way

With the arrival of Defiance, multiple changes have made their way into Apex Legends. While Olympus Rework and Mad Maggie are some of the highlight additions, certain unintended bugs and glitches have managed to sneak in as well.

Glitches are basically software errors that are known to create a lot of inconvenience for players in video games. When it comes to Battle Royale games like Apex, these glitches have the potential to snitch a victory away. Recently, a similar instance occurred when a player tried to climb on a ledge while trying to flee from a fight, but a glitch denied them the great escape.

Player fails to grab a ledge in Apex Legends, costing them the match in return

By now, most Apex players have gotten used to the various bugs and glitches that the game has had since its inception. However, as the days went by, newer reports about similar cases came out, taking the match out of the players' hands.

Recently, a redditor named "klopnop90" posted on Reddit about a bug that did not allow them to climb up a ledge. This instance occurred near the Grow Towers location of the reworked Olympus map when the player was trying to escape from an enemy team.

Apparently, the north-eastern outskirts of the Grow Towers location is broken as it does not allow players to climb up the ledges. This has resulted in an unfortunate and hilarious elimination of a player. It is advised to avoid escaping via this route as it may cost someone else a match as well.

As soon as the player died, their death box also went down along with the body. The enemy team was unable to loot from the body, which may be termed as 'every cloud has a silver lining.'

The community found the clip funny and had a good laugh at it. Here's how some of them reacted:

Apex Legends has had multiple issues since Season 12 was released. A new type of hack has been detected where a cheater double wields a gun and knocks down their enemies in an instant. Various unintentional buffs and nerfs have also been reported regarding certain legends of the game.

Respawn Entertainment should fix these issues as soon as possible since it ruins the gameplay.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news, and updates!

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Mayank Shete