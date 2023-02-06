Wild Hearts PC system requirements, editions, and more

When Wild Hearts was showcased for the first time, players noticed an eerie resemblance between it and the Monster Hunter titles by Capcom. The resemblances aren’t uncanny, but Electronic Arts (EA) will aim to provide a fresh and original experience. This will enable the game to create a legacy of its own and earn a special place in the hearts of players.

The task won’t be easy, but EA has made certain decisions that could make the upcoming game better. Information has already been shared with players about what to expect in the coming days. This includes vital details about the platforms on which the game will be released.

Unlike several games in the Monster Hunter franchise, Wild Hearts will have greater accessibility. The game will be released across all major platforms, including the current-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

It will also come with current-gen capabilities on PC, and the specifications have been officially shared. Let’s look at all the details about the upcoming release.

EA will want Wild Hearts to be its first blockbuster of 2023 and get the studio on track

The new year hasn’t started well for EA, as there have been several delays and cancelations. Thankfully, Wild Hearts remains on track for a scheduled release, and the game is available for pre-order. Specifications are necessary, especially with a new franchise, and players should get an idea of the hardware requirements based on official information.

Minimum specifications

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

RAM: 12GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 6GB) / Radeon RX 5500 XT (VRAM 8GB)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

SOUND CARD: 16bit 48kHz WAVE format stereo

FREE DISK SPACE: 80GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6GB (AMD 8GB)

Recommended specifications

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600

RAM: 16GB

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 2070 (VRAM 8GB) / Radeon RX 5700 XT (VRAM 8GB)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

SOUND CARD: 16bit 48kHz WAVE format stereo

FREE DISK SPACE: 80GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8GB

All specifications are taken from the game’s Steam store page. This could change before release, and readers are advised to check the details before proceeding with their purchase.

Wild Hearts editions

EA has kept things relatively simple with Wild Hearts regarding available editions. Buyers can choose between the Standard and the most expensive Karakuri Editions. The Standard Edition is priced at $69.99 and comes with a base game.

The Karakuri Edition might be more expensive, with a price tag of $89.99, but it has certain benefits. Aside from the base game, players will get all the extra items with the Standard Edition. On top of all that, there are two complete armor sets, a decorated Tsukumo lantern, and three extra lanterns. There have also been rumors of three days of early access, but that hasn’t been confirmed.

Wild Hearts will also be available on an early access trial for all members of EA Play. Those with an existing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership will also be able to avail the benefits, and everyone will get up to 10 hours of gameplay as part of the trial. When someone decides to convert their trial into a full purchase, they will retain all their progression as long as the same account is used.

