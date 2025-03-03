Will Assassin's Creed Shadows come to Xbox Game Pass?

After experiencing a lot of delays, Assassin's Creed Shadows will finally be released globally on March 20, 2025. The game will be available for a variety of platforms, including Windows, macOS, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. However, the biggest question that gamers have at the moment is whether the game will be featured on Xbox Game Pass at launch. Well, unfortunately, the answer is no.

Even though Assassin's Creed Shadows will not be available to play via Xbox Game Pass at launch, this may still change in the future.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Will Assassin's Creed Shadows come to Game Pass later?

Microsoft's subscription model, Xbox Game Pass, features a lot of exciting titles, including various Assassin's Creed games. This is precisely why we think that despite the game not appearing on Xbox Game Pass at launch, there is still a slim chance that we might see it included later down the line.

Assassin's Creed Shadows will not be available on Game Pass (Image via Ubisoft)

However, even if it happens, it will most likely not be anywhere in the near future. This speculation is based on Ubisoft's current pattern. The latest Assassin's Creed title available on Xbox Game Pass is Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which came out in 2020. Meanwhile, AC Mirage, which came out in 2023, still hasn't made it to Microsoft's gaming subscription service.

This is why we think Assassin's Creed Shadows might not be available on Xbox Game Pass for a long time.

For now, the game can only be enjoyed after buying it from the Xbox Game Store, PlayStation Store, Steam, or the macOS App Store. That said, read further to learn the system requirements for the game for Windows and macOS.

System requirements for playing Assassin's Creed Shadows on Windows and macOS

Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel® Core™ i7 8700k/AMD Ryzen™ 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia® GeForce GTX™ 1070 8 GB/AMD Radeon™ RX 5700 8 GB/Intel® Arc™ A580 8GB (REBAR ON)

DirectX: Version 12

Recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel® Core™ i5 11600k/AMD Ryzen™ 5 5600x

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia® GeForce RTX™ 3060Ti 8GB/AMD Radeon™ RX 6700 XT 12GB/Intel® Arc™ B580 12GB (REBAR ON)

DirectX: Version 12

If you want to play the game on a Mac, you will need at least an Apple M1 chip (or higher) and macOS 14.0 (or later). As far as storage is concerned, the game will require 123GB of free space.

