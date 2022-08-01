Will Hogwarts Legacy have sequels? A PlayStation blog indicates as much

Although Hogwarts Legacy is yet to be released, social media has been replete with speculation from the Harry Potter community regarding whether the game will receive future DLCs and even sequels. This does not come as much of a surprise given the source IP's huge popularity and potential for basing further games on the incredible franchise.

Despite a lack of official communication about this matter, a PlayStation blog regarding the game back in March can be interpreted as a possibility for future sequels, along with potential DLCs. Apart from what has already been revealed of Hogwarts Legacy, there is plenty more that can be explored in the game world.

The wizarding world is ripe for such story-telling opportunities and fans will sincerely hope that WB Games Avalanche continues to do so after Hogwarts Legacy.

WB Games Avalanche dev hinted that Hogwarts Legacy can be the beginning of further adventures into the Potterverse

In a PlayStation blog post back in March, after the dedicated State of Play gameplay reveal, game director Alan Tew spoke about the incredible opportunity they had to tell any story within the wizarding world. They decided to let fans live out their dreams of receiving their own Hogwarts letter and creating their own stories at the iconic school of witchcraft and wizardry.

Alan went on to say that placing players in the 1800s allowed the developers to make sure that the protagonist's legend was not "overshadowed by any other hero." They also invented a new dark mystery for players to get invested in so that players' conflict "never feels like a retread of something" they have seen before.

Alan concluded by saying:

"With your continued support, we hope to explore even more in the future!"

u/Emergency-Willow796 noted this line recently on the Hogwarts Legacy subreddit and wondered if it meant that there could be potential sequels somewhere down the line. On first thought, the quoted sentiment is a well-used common phrase and could have been said without much thought in place.

The dev team is yet to reveal the release date or any information regarding the pre-order details. But it is highly unlikely that WB Games Avalanche will decide not to capitalize on the valuable IP they have at hand and the immense amount of excitement and anticipation they have already generated with merely two trailers till date.

Having the protagonist as a fifth-year student allows WB Games Avalanche the opportunity to explore the sixth and seventh years within separate titles if they are following the annual structure in Hogwarts Legacy. If they can faithfully bring a living and breathing wizarding world to life, fans will quickly band behind the developers in support of further sequels in the future.

Players are already clamoring for there to be a Quidditch DLC since there has been no official confirmation regarding the popular wizarding sport being a part of the upcoming RPG. Once the title is released, there are sure to be iconic places and locations from the wizarding world that did not make the final cut, which fans will likely want to see through DLCs post-launch.

Although any such future content or sequel is dependent on how well Hogwarts Legacy does upon release, the developers have plenty of rich veins to mine when it comes to the Potterverse and the wizarding world. The title is set to be released during the holiday period of 2022.

