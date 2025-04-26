Wine Cellar Coat of Arms puzzle in Blue Prince: How to solve

The Wine Cellar Coat of Arms puzzle in Blue Prince is a sort of numeric puzzle that leads you to an interesting arc. The Coat of Arms is a fixture that hangs on the wall in the Wine Cellar and the Master's Bedroom. It has Roman Numerals etched on it, which you must decode to solve the puzzle. It may take you a few runs to get it done, as it is a time-consuming process.

This article explains how you can solve the Wine Cellar Coat of Arms puzzle in Blue Prince.

Wine Cellar Coat of Arms puzzle in Blue Prince: Pre-requisites and how to solve

Blue Memos (Image via Raw Fury)

You must have made some progress in the game before you can solve the Wine Cellar Coat of Arms puzzle in Blue Prince. Here is the prerequisite to solve it:

Unlock eight trophies in Blue Prince, which will allow you to buy the Blue Tents from the Gift Shop

You can unlock any eight of the 16 trophies present in the game, and it will allow you to access the Blue Tents. Then, you can follow these steps:

Once you've purchased the Blue Tents from the Gift Shop for 400 coins, you can draft blue-color rooms. Any such rooms drafted in the 8th rank will contain a Blue Memo.

The memos are small notes with cryptic messages that will help you solve the Wine Cellar Coat of Arms puzzle in Blue Prince.

You should look for these memos in the Wine Cellar, Mechanarium, Vault, and Throne Room by drafting the blue rooms there.

Getting this far is only one part of the process. Once you have the Blue Memos, you must find the Numeric Core and figure out how to solve it.

Numeric Core

The Numeric Core is a mechanic that will help you further solve the Wine Cellar Coat of Arms puzzle in Blue Prince. Here are the steps to get to it:

Cabinet Key (Image via Raw Fury)

Once you have obtained all the Blue Memos, you'll have to head to The Grounds. Locate the File Cabinet Key in the dark tunnel there. It should be lying on a table at the dead end of the tunnel.

Next, go to the Reservoir from the Basement. Go straight through the Basement section into the underground Reservoir through the narrow hallway connected by two planks on the ground. Keep going straight and you will see the mine cart, take a right from there and then another right into the room.

Open the wooden file cabinet next to the massive cog, and you will find a letter that says "To The Baroness of Mount Holly For Her Own Hand."

Open the letter and you will discover the Numeric Coring examples. This is a part of the puzzle that may require you to pull out a calculator. Understand the mathematical key in the paper to further proceed to your objective.

Essentially, you must apply addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division, respectively, based on the sequence of the numbers.

The first digit is always positive, so you don't need to apply addition per se; you can ideally start the process from subtraction.

In the image below, you can see the example provided by the game

Numeric Core example in Wine Cellar Coat of Arms puzzle in Blue Prince (Image via Raw Fury)

The Numeric Coring applies to the Wine Cellar Coat of Arms puzzle in Blue Prince since the fixture on the wall of the Wine Cellar sports a Roman Numeral code. You must apply the rule we just learned to this puzzle. Here's how you can do it.

Solving the puzzle through Numeric Coring

The puzzle must now be solved with the following steps. If you want to solve it on your own, you may skip this section and calculate the numbers based on the clues from the Blue Memos. Remember, the answers should be processed keeping in mind the clue from the memos.

The Roman Numeral on the Wine Cellar Coat of Arms Puzzle in Blue Prince is MCCXIII.

This can be converted to 1,000/200/11/2 based on the key that we just learned from the cabinet letter. We can also convert the numbers as such because the Blue Memos tell us that in the Numeric code, only the first number is one numeral while the others are two each.

Applying the rules, we can process it as 1,000 ÷ 200 x 11 - 2 = 53. Therefore, the answer to the numeric code is 53.

One of the Blue Memos also mention that the Family Core is the sum of its digits. Therefore, we add 5 + 3. This gives us 8.

This means we have two clues now in the form of numbers. 53 and 8.

The solution here is within the two numbers. 53 is the number of a deposit box in the Vault section, and we need the number 8 key to unlock it. The key can be found in the Gallery in the East Wing. It's located in the open inside a box along with some coins.

Key from the Gallery in Blue Prince (Image via Raw Fury)

Take the key to the Vault, open Deposit Box 53 to get the next clue.

Vault cipher

Once you open the deposit box, you will find yet another cryptic clue. A list of words that appear to be nonsense at first. However, this is a cipher you must solve to get the final message from the Wine Cellar Coat of Arms puzzle in Blue Prince.

The Numeric Coring mechanic and the nonsense words are interrelated. Each letter in the word corresponds to the number of its order in the Alphabet. For instance:

Numeric Core application for the Wine Cellar Coat of Arms puzzle in Blue Prince (Image via Raw Fury)

The word DATE has four letters in it. Each letter represents its position in the Alphabet with a number. Therefore, DATE translates to:

D = 4

A = 1

T = 20

E = 5

The number we get is 41205. Now we must apply the Numeric Coring principles to this number: 4 – 1 x 20 ÷ 5 = 12. The 12th letter in the Alphabet is the letter 'L'. Therefore, L is your clue.

In this way, you must solve all the words from top to bottom in an orderly fashion to get a single letter from each of the words. Once you're done, you will have a complete sentence, which will reveal another arc in the game. You may stop reading now if you intend to solve this on your own.

If not, here is the final phrase you get after solving each word:

"STILL WATER TINTS BLANK BOOKS"

Still Water is only available in one place. Getting it can then take you to the Blueprints puzzle, which is yet another fascinating puzzle in the game. This one will take you to a variant of Room 46 and reveal the Final Will of Auravei in the game.

This was your guide to solving the Wine Cellar Coat of Arms puzzle in Blue Prince. It may take some time and several sessions; however, it is a highly engaging experience and also helps unlock the Blueprints Puzzle in the long run.

