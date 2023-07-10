Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Battle of Zhongyuan DLC guide - How to defeat Xu Chu?

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Battle of Zhongyuan DLC presents an exhilarating journey filled with demanding missions and intense encounters against formidable bosses. The boss battles in the DLC present a significant challenge, as they demand not only exceptional combat abilities but also strategic gameplay. Succeeding against them requires careful analysis of their moves, timing, and moments of vulnerability, allowing well-executed maneuvers to inflict substantial damage.

In the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Battle of Zhongyuan DLC, there is a boss named Xu Chu who demands strategic combat. He uses a potent weapon and employs elemental attacks capable of significantly draining your health.

What are the powers of Xu Chu in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Battle of Zhongyuan DLC

Xu Chu boss fight in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Battle of Zhongyuan DLC (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Keep in mind the following attacks and abilities before entering the battle:

Xu Chu employs wind-based attacks by summoning winds from his hammer.

He utilizes formations of strikes that generate rocks.

Launches powerful long-range strikes from his hammer.

Watch out for his consecutive hammer strikes, consisting of two rapid blows.

He can summon a deadly beast for long-range attacks.

Xu Chu also employs quick evasion moves.

During the battle, Xu Chu proves to be an intelligent boss, leaving little room for you to initiate attacks. He employs diverse moves, making it challenging to analyze his patterns. He often incorporates jumps and dashes to gain dominance. His wind-based attacks are executed from a distance, where he summons winds using his hammer.

He employs evasion techniques and also launches a long-range attack using his hammer, resulting in the creation of rocks. These unexpected moves consist of rapid and consecutive strikes, so it is crucial to evade them to preserve your health. Moreover, refrain from rushing into launching attacks prematurely.

What are the weaknesses of Xu Chu in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Battle of Zhongyuan DLC

Use the Engulfing Inferno spell (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Although Xu Chu poses a formidable challenge as an enemy, there are several effective strategies to overcome the boss. Consider utilizing the following weapons and spells:

Recommended spells:

Fire - Engulfing Inferno

Earth - Imposing Slab, Mighty Shockwave, and Fiend Vanquisher

Recommended weapon:

Dual Halberd

For spells, it is advised to employ the Engulfing Inferno, which belongs to the Fire element. It is highly effective in inflicting damage. When you sense that the boss' sequence of moves is drawing to a close, promptly employ this spell.

Engulfing Inferno summons five walls of fire before you, resulting in significant damage. Additionally, spells from the Earth element, such as Imposing Slab, Mighty Shockwave, and Fiend Vanquisher, are highly effective in dealing substantial damage to the boss.

Dual Halberds are an ideal weapon choice for the battle against Xu Chu. They consist of two melee weapons that enable you to execute a rapid succession of attacks on your opponent. When facing a powerful boss like Xu Chu, the weapons from the Dual Halberds category are particularly advantageous as they allow you to unleash swift strikes. These also maintain a perfect balance between speed and range.

To effectively defeat Xu Chu, it is crucial to employ well-timed and strategic moves. Rather than hastily rushing towards the boss to initiate attacks, it is advisable to maintain a safe distance. By evading at the right moments, you can unleash a powerful barrage of attacks.

Employing a strategic combat approach will greatly increase your chances of overcoming Xu Chu in the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Battle of Zhongyuan DLC. Upon successfully defeating the boss, you will be granted a unique power known as "Protection of the Divine Beast Feilian," which enables you to summon a formidable beast.

