Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty boss guide - How to easily defeat Hong Jing

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will test your combat skills and capability of using all the gameplay mechanics to your advantage. Hong Jing is one of the many bosses you can battle in the game. You can face her on a side mission called The Scarlet Crystal after completing the main quest Lu Bu, Mightiest Among Men.

Hong Jing resorts to long-range attacks with her staff and uses many spells against you. The key to winning against her is to avoid her critical attacks or deflect them if you can gauge the timing. It would be best if you tried to corner her with close-range weapons (or attacks) to ensure she doesn't increase her distance from you.

Note: This article contains spoilers for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Viewers' discretion is advised.

Everything to know about defeating Hong Jing in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features a slew of bosses with unique attack patterns and varying strengths. Hong Jing is one of the human bosses in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, but she is quite handy and uses tons of spells in case you stray far from her during the battle.

You can use the following pointers to note her movesets and win the fight:

Evade her fireball spells: Hong Jing uses fireballs at the start of the battle that can cause significant fire damage if you get caught in them. Try using the Rock Spike spell, which knocks any enemy upon contact and dodges away from her fireballs.

Dodge the lighting spells: She will resort to lightning strikes if you run away from her. These progress towards you quickly in the form of a thin vertical pillar.

Evade her ice orbs: She will sometimes summon three ice orbs in the air and hurl them at you. These are quite slow, however, and pose no serious threat. It is ideal to avoid them to prevent sustaining ice damage.

Wait for her rotating staff critical attack to end: This attack involves her rotating the staff multiple times around her with a red aura surrounding it. You can deflect this attack, but if you cannot grasp the timing, it is best to dodge it and wait till the end of it to charge at her.

Try to deflect her staff vaulting attack: Hong Jing can also use her staff to launch herself in the air and then land on the ground while attacking. Her staff attack during the latter part of this moveset can be deflected.

Stay in her vicinity and use close-range attacks: The farther you are from her, the more she will aggressively cast spells. Hence it is an excellent strategy to use close-range attacks on her whenever possible and withdraw only for healing or recovering the Spirit level.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty offers many weapons like Dual Sabres, Dual Swords, and more, potent in close-range encounters. Alternatively, you can resort to heavy weapons like Poleaxe and Hammer.

Each weapon type is accompanied by a randomly assigned special attack called Martial Arts. You must use Martial Arts to close in on Hong Jing, deliver quick special attacks, and withdraw before your Spirit level gets depleted.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty also features spells categorized as Fire, Water, Wood, Metal, and Earth. You can use Water spells like Alacrity Haste or Aqua Blink to increase your movement speed or teleport a small distance, respectively. This will aid you in catching up to Hong Jing whenever she backs out to increase the distance.

Hong Jing can also be summoned to aid you in challenging battles. In the lore, she is Lu Bu's (who is also one of the bosses in the game) sister.

More about Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty transports you to the Three Kingdoms Era, where China witnesses a demon infestation. The game has received favorable reviews, but the PC version has been marred by some technical issues, including stuttering, performance lag, FPS drops, etc.

Team Ninja's latest Patch Ver1.03, aims to address the issues and deliver a better platform experience. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

