Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty boss guide - How to easily defeat Yuan Shao

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features several bosses from the famed Three Kingdoms era, including General-in-Chief Yuan Shao. As one of the most powerful warlords that wished to conquer China, he was naturally included in Team Ninja's Soulslike RPG as one of the major bosses. Although the Governor of Ji province uses a wide range of devastating ice-based attacks, he can still be defeated.

If you’re struggling with Yuan Shao in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, this article provides more details about his attacks, rewards, and other aspects to be aware of as you head into battle against one of the Late Han generals. There’s a compulsory battle against him as well as an optional battle, both of which are worth attempting. Here’s what players need to know about Yuan Shao before going into this decisive battle.

How to defeat Yuan Shao in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

In the mid-boss spot of “Decisive Battle of Guandu,” you will encounter Yuan Shao zi Benchu, who held numerous ranks during the last days of the Han dynasty in Three Kingdoms-era China. A politician, general, and warlord, he had several interesting designs for ruling the land, but was bested by the forces of Cao Cao.

Yuan Shao is one of the last bosses in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, so it’s no surprise that he's incredibly powerful. He has a Morale Rank of 18 and boasts a wealth of powerful ice-based attacks.

As for his attacks, here’s what you need to know. Some of his attacks are worth parrying/deflecting, while others have incredibly frustrating hitboxes, making them harder to parry. Here’s what each of Yuan Shao’s attacks does in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Yuan Shao’s attacks

Ice Blast: Benchu fires blasts of ice at the player that explode after a short period of time.

Benchu fires blasts of ice at the player that explode after a short period of time. Ice Uppercut: Yuan Shao swings his arm wide, creating huge icicles in a wave

Yuan Shao swings his arm wide, creating huge icicles in a wave Shield Guard: Yuan Shao holds up his shield, which severely reduces any damage taken. Breaking it will let the player Fatal Strike the boss.

Yuan Shao holds up his shield, which severely reduces any damage taken. Breaking it will let the player Fatal Strike the boss. Icy Slide: Yuan Shao uses a burst of ice to move in a direction quickly. Only the ice trail deals damage.

Yuan Shao uses a burst of ice to move in a direction quickly. Only the ice trail deals damage. Icy Retreat: Yuan Shao smashes his shield into the ground, to bounce backwards, via a blast of ice.

Yuan Shao smashes his shield into the ground, to bounce backwards, via a blast of ice. Icy Breath Weapon: Yuan Shao uses his left arm to breathe a field of icy mist in an arc in front of himself.

Yuan Shao uses his left arm to breathe a field of icy mist in an arc in front of himself. Hail Storm: A wealth of icicles begin falling from the sky, and one of these will always target the player.

A wealth of icicles begin falling from the sky, and one of these will always target the player. Icy Dash: Yuan Shao dashes at the player, but this time, everything causes damage.

Yuan Shao dashes at the player, but this time, everything causes damage. Tentacle Whip: This attack is a single tentacle attack, that will strike right in front of the boss.

This attack is a single tentacle attack, that will strike right in front of the boss. Tentacle Attacks: This strike is a double dose of the tentacle. Yuan Shao strikes twice to try and damage the player.

A few of these attacks are Critical Attacks, so beware of these while fighting Yuan Shao in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

Shield Grab: Yuan Shao dashes forward to try and grab the player with his left arm.

Yuan Shao dashes forward to try and grab the player with his left arm. Tentacle Slam: This right-handed attack is slow to wind up, but deals devastating damage.

This right-handed attack is slow to wind up, but deals devastating damage. Shield Throw: Watch out for Yuan Shao spinning his shield before lobbing it at the player.

There are a few things to bear in mind while fighting this boss in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Typically, his Ice Blast comes in waves of three. If you’re nearby, you must dodge close but away, so you can freely strike while the other blasts are fired.

The Shield Grab is an attack that you should handle by parrying. Move closer and prepare to parry it for a powerful Fatal Strike on this boss. Fortunately, as for his attacks, most of them are reasonable to parry except Icy Dash. The hitbox is a really thin line, so you should just evade this unless you’re confident with your parrying skills.

Yuan Shao isn’t an especially tricky boss, but he has several interesting item drops and Divine Beast drops. If you’re farming him, here’s what you can pick up:

Drops from Yuan Shao

General-in-Chief’s Seal

Pieces from “The Leader of Lords” set

Helmet of The Leader of Lords

Armor of The Leader of Lords

Gauntlets of The Leader of Lords

Greaves of The Leader of Lords

Divine Beast Xuanyu - during “Decisive Battle of Guandu” mission

Upgrade for Divine Beast Xuanwi during “Pride of the Yuan Clan” mission

That’s all you need to know about battling against the Lord of the North in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. After this fight, you need to stay prepared, because Yu Ji awaits.

Poll : 0 votes