All Golden Cicada Shell locations in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty comprises a handful of side missions, one of which requires players to collect an item called Golden Cicada Shell for a hermit, who can be found on a tower in the Hidden Village. There are 21 Golden Cicada Shells; one must return them to the hermit to complete the mission.

Players must watch for a golden aura during this action RPG’s main story missions. One of these collectibles can be found at the base of the tower on Mount Tianzhushan of the Hidden Village.

Finding all the Golden Cicada Shells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

This title, developed by Team Ninja, pits players against challenging enemies and features a sizeable primary story campaign to keep them occupied for a considerable time.

Players must thoroughly explore the surrounding areas during the following missions to find the Golden Cicada Shells:

Shell 1: Tower on Mount Tianzhushan

Players can start by acquiring the Golden Cicada Shell in the tallest tower on Mount Tianzhushan in the Hidden Village. One must cross two tree trunk bridges that lead straight to the destination.

Shell 2: Two Chivalrous Heroes

After collecting the first shell from the tower’s base, players can come across the second shell during one of the game’s main missions, Two Chivalrous Heroes. The collectible can be found on a wooden platform after finishing the battle with Zhuyan.

There is a small building in the area, and to the right of its exit is a series of wooden scaffolding. Upon reaching a split in the platforms, one can take a left and find the shell at the end.

Shell 3: The Valley of Crying Wraiths

The shell can be found near the cliff edge after jumping down the hole in the bridge (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The next Golden Cicada Shell can be found during the mission, The Valley of Crying Wraiths. Players must proceed to a cliff area near the Battle Flag and reach the bridge. One can find the shell upon dropping down the gap in the next bridge.

Shell 4: The Demon Fort of the Yellow Heaven

The shell in The Demon Fort of the Yellow Heaven mission can be located on the rooftop of a house near the cave. There is a ladder near this house, and players can try to reach an elevated area to spot this rooftop.

Shell 5: In Search of the Immortal Wizard

Players must climb a thick branch near the entrance of a corrupted cave. This cave can be found after acquiring the fourth Battle Flag in the area.

Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch Shell 6 and 7

There are two Golden Cicada Shells in this mission. The first shell can be located in a large prison area in the early stages of the mission. Players must take a path on the right side and reach the opposite end, and the shell can be found within the prison cell.

The second shell in this mission lies atop a shrine near the last battle flag. This is a courtyard area containing ponds.

Shell 8: The Battle of Hulaoguan Pass

The shell in this mission can be found in a small aperture at a lower altitude near the battlefield. Changgui (a Demon in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty) will also be present in this area, so players must be wary of it before jumping into the crevice.

Shell 9 and 10: Centuries of Glory Burned Away

The first shell in this mission of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is located on the corner of a street near two enemies, one of which is an archer. This street is near the second Battle Flag, and players must make their way to a small spot beyond the fire near one of the soldiers, as mentioned above, where the shell is located.

The second shell lies in a small cave in the canal. After dropping into the canal and making their way toward the dead end, there is a cave on the left side where the shell can be found.

Shell 11: Darkness Over the Hanshui River

Players must take the right turn at the beginning of the mission, where they will encounter a shipwreck. They can spot the golden glow on a wooden platform at the bottom left of this shipwreck.

Shell 12 and 13: Tyrant’s Final Banquet

Players must scale the rooftop of one of the forts in the area after the second Battle Flag. The Golden Cicada Shell is located on the roof near the entrance to this section.

The second shell lies on top of the dome of a fort in the area near Fengxi (one of the mini-bosses in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty). Upon defeating it and interacting with the Battle Flag, players will enter a location wherein a Changgui demon can be found loitering around. The fort is in this area, and the shell can be fetched from the dome of this structure.

Shell 14 and 15: War’s Flames Blaze Fiercely

One can follow a small path at a crossroads from the fourth Battle Flag in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Players must take a right turn and head right again for the second time. Here, they will encounter a soldier, and after defeating him, players can interact with the chest to gain the Golden Cicada Shell.

The second shell is in the sewer region of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and one can spot a big chest on the platform right ahead. After defeating the two soldiers guarding it, players can interact with the chest and acquire the shell.

Shell 16: The Way of the Warrior

Players can get the shell in this Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty mission by dropping into a swamp beside the first Battle Flag area. After following the marshy stream, players will reach a small space where they will encounter a Zhupolong. One can fetch the shell beside a tree trunk after defeating it.

Shell 17: Lu Bu, Mightiest Among Men

This shell is easy to find since it is situated to the left of the fort containing the final Battle Flag in this Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty mission. Players can go up the stairs and take a left from the fort entrance. The Golden Cicada shell can be found beside a wooden cage.

Shell 18 and 19: Behold the Glaive of Righteousness

The path that leads to the first shell in this mission is foggy. Players will encounter a Suanyu (one of the demons in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty) guarding a wooden tower. One can either avoid it or defeat it and then scale the ladder. The shell can be found on a branch adjoining the top of this tower.

To acquire the second shell, players must head to an underground area guarded by two prominent soldiers. Players can evade them and proceed to hop onto the ledge. After reaching the top, there will be a hole in the ground with a ladder leading downwards. Players can leave this spot and come across a red corrupted rock. The Golden Cicada Shell lies beyond this red rock.

Shell 20 and 21: Decisive Battle of Guandu

Players will reach a point with seven gigantic statues. There is a small cliff near this spot, and players can hop down to the ledge beside it to fetch the shell.

A boss named Yuan Shao will be present to challenge the players midway through this mission in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Upon raising the final Battle Flag in this level, one can hop down and collect the shell behind a panda.

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, once players hand over all the Golden Cicada Shells to the hermit, they unlock an achievement/trophy called Ascension.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

