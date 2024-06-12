Wuthering Waves 1.1 leaks overview: Banners, Data Bank, update, events, changes, and more

Wuthering Waves 1.1 will be released on June 28, 2024, and Rovers can expect a ton of new and exciting content. This will include a brand-new region called Mt. Firmament, two playable characters, events, weapons, in-game updates and changes, and much more. Fortunately, Kuro Games has already confirmed some of the upcoming features. Meanwhile, a few other info such as the banners, weapons, and new Echo are based on the beta leaks.

This article will provide a brief overview of what Rovers can expect in the upcoming Wuthering Waves 1.1. update.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Wuthering Waves 1.1 leaks: New Jue Echo, banners, weapons, events, and more

Character banners

Trending

Jinhsi and Changli (Image via Kuro Games)

Kuro Games has confirmed that Jinhsi and Changli will be released in the upcoming Wuthering Waves 1.1 update. Both are 5-star Resonators but their release order hasn't been officially announced. However, the banner schedule has already been leaked, courtesy of @PalitoGodd on X:

Phase I (June 28, 2024)

Jinhsi (5-star Spectro)

(5-star Spectro) Danjin (4-star Havoc)

(4-star Havoc) Sanhua (4-star Glacio)

(4-star Glacio) Yangyang (4-star Aero)

Phase II (July 18, 2024)

Changli (5-star Fusion)

(5-star Fusion) Baizhi (4-star Glacio)

(4-star Glacio) Mortefi (4-star Fusion)

(4-star Fusion) Taoqi (4-star Havoc)

Both phases are expected to last three weeks. However, Kuro Games changed the version timings for Wuthering Waves 1.1, so it is likely that they might change version 1.1 timings as well, so the phase-two date is subject to change.

New weapons

Version 1.1 is also expected to release three new weapons:

Ages of Harvest (5-star Broadblade)

(5-star Broadblade) Blazing Brilliance (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Beguiling Melody (3-star Broadblade)

As per beta leaks, the Ages of Harvest is expected to be Jinhsi's signature weapon and Blazing Brilliance is Changli's signature. Assuming the banner leaks are true, the former will be available in the first half and the latter in the second. Additionally, Beguiling Melody will likely be obtainable from the banners.

New boss and Echo - Jue

Jue (Image via Kuro Games)

Kuro Games has also confirmed that version 1.1 will introduce Jue the Sentinel of Jinzhou as a new boss. Naturally, Rovers can expect it to drop an Echo since it will be an enemy. Interestingly, beta leaks suggest Jue's Echo will have the Celestial Light Sonata Effect, which buffs Spectro DMG.

Events

Here is a list of all the events in Wuthering Waves 1.1, as per leaks:

Gift of Celestial Light log-in event

Tide Seeker event

Depths of Illusive Realm 2

Tactical Simulacra

Tales from Mt. Firmament

Lollo Campaign

Rovers can expect several new events in the upcoming update. Each event will offer a ton of Astrite, Lustrous Tide, and Radiant Tide rewards.

New region - Mt. Firmament

Version 1.1 will release a new area called Mt. Firmament. According to the beta leaks, it is located east of Whining Aix's Mire. A popular and reliable leaker, Mero, has also leaked some images of Mt. Firmament and the new location looks amazing. One can see that this region has a lot of snow, unlike other parts of Huanglong.

Needless to say, Rovers can expect a lot of Supply Chests, Tidal Heritages, and open-world challenges while exploring the new map.

Data Bank level increase

Data Bank (Image via Kuro Games)

The Data Bank is also expected to be increased to Level 21. This will increase the chances of getting a 5-star Echo to 100%. The Wuthering Waves 1.1 update will introduce many new Echoes, including Jue and several other smaller mobs, so Rovers will be able to level up their Data Bank and obtain rewards.

Echo system and Waveplates optimization

New system optimizations (Image via Official Wuthering Waves website)

On June 2, 2024, Kuro Games made several announcements regarding the ongoing 1.0 and upcoming 1.1 updates of Wuthering Waves. One of the major announcements was the Echo system optimization. From version 1.1, the Echo drop and their EXP materials yield will be increased.

Furthermore, the developers will add a new Waveplate storage system, which will help save a lot of precious energy and resources.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Wuthering Waves guides and updates.