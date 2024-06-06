Wuthering Waves Coriolus locations and farming routes

Coriolus in Wuthering Waves is one of the many materials you will need to upgrade Resonators. This fungus can be farmed in certain places only. Alternatively, you can find Vendors that will sell the item to you these fungi, but it will cost you a chunk of your Shell Credits. It is a useful item, but one that is extremely scarce in number.

Worry not if you are in dire need of Coriolus, as this article will list down the route where you can find the fungi in Wuthering Waves.

How to get Coriolus in Wuthering Waves?

Here are the locations where you can farm this particular fungus in Wuthering Waves.

Location 1: Shifan Pharmacy

This fungus will cost you 3000 Shell Credits (Image via Kuro Games)

You can buy a total of 15 Coriolus from the Shifan Pharmacy located in Jinzhou City. However, these are limited and will refresh each week and will cost 3000 Shell Credits each. You can buy these to save yourself some time of heading out into the wilds to look for the item or if you already exhausted the resources in the world.

Trending

Location 2: Dim Forest

Ther farming route (Image via appsample interactive map || Sportskeeda)

These fungi can only be farmed in the Dim Forest region of the map, near the Giant Banyan Tree where you also fight the Feilian Beringal. You can find this area in the southern half of the available map of Huanglong.

Here are the routes to farm this particular fungus in Wuthering Waves:

Route 1

Route 1 (Image via appsample interactive map || Sportskeeda)

Take the Resonance Nexus as shown in the image above and walk in a southeast direction following the path marked with arrows. You will get a total of seven materials from this route.

Route 2

Route 2 (Image via appsample interactive map || Sportskeeda)

Fast travel to the Nexus and follow the route as depicted in the image in a northwest heading. You can find a total of 10 fungi in this location.

Route 3

Route 3 (Image via appsample interactive map || Sportskeeda)

Take the eastern Resonance Beacon and follow the path to the southeast. You can farm a total of eight fungi in this route.

Route 4

Route 4 (Image via appsample interactive map || Sportskeeda)

Take the Resonance beach just south of where you found the last fungi on Route 3. Here you can find five more to complete farming all of the Coriolus in Wuthering Waves.

Coriolus can be used to ascend and build characters like Yinlin, Lingyang, and a few other resonators in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback