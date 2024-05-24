Wuthering Waves gateway connection timeout error: Possible solutions and reasons

The Wuthering Waves gateway connection timeout error is causing trouble for many players, preventing them from being able to play the game. Although the game saw a successful launch, several issues have been reported regarding its servers, with many players experiencing latency problems owing to game-server overloads.

In this article, we will explore the Wuthering Waves gateway connection timeout error, and discuss the reasons behind it. We will also provide some possible fixes that might help solve the issue and get you back in the lands of Solaris-3.

Note: The fixes mentioned in this article may not necessarily work for everyone.

What causes the Wuthering Waves gateway connection timeout error?

The Wuthering Waves gateway connection timeout error (Image via Kuro Games || Reddit)

The Wuthering Waves gateway connection timeout error means the game cannot connect to the official servers. This issue can arise if the WuWa servers are overloaded, leaving no space for another connection.

It can also happen if your internet connection is unstable or poor. NAT Types in broadband connections are often known to cause issues like these. Luckily, if this is the cause, then solving it is rather easy.

Possible fixes for Wuthering Waves gateway connection timeout error

While no official fix for the gateway connection timeout error has been communicated by Kuro Games, here are some tricks that might solve the issue:

1) Change your internet connection

Before we dive into the more advanced solutions, if you are running the game on a Wi-Fi connection, try using a wired system to check if the problem persists. If it is still there, the NAT Type might be a potential cause for the Wuthering Waves gateway connection timeout error.

To solve this, use your 4G/5G data from your mobile and share it with your PC. This should bypass the NAT restrictions from your broadband connection, and allow you to log in to the game. Once you have logged in, revert to your old broadband connection.

Also read: Wuthering Waves Program not responding error: Official fix and other possible solutions

2) Restart Wuthering Waves

Restarting the game could fix any temporary connection issues that might have caused the timeout error. If this doesn't work, try restarting the game in compatibility mode instead.

In many situations, the compatibility mode is known to solve some of the connection and performance issues with Wuthering Waves. Here's how you can launch the game in this mode:

From your desktop, select the game's launcher and right-click on it.

Select Properties, and head to the Compatibility tab.

Here, check the box beside an option that says "Run this program in compatibility mode."

Click on Ok and restart the game launcher.

3) Repair the game

You can repair the game from the launcher (Image via Kuro Games)

Missing or corrupted files can potentially cause the Wuthering Waves gateway connection timeout error. Fixing this is easy, as you can do it from the game's launcher itself.

On the Wuthering Waves launcher, locate the Repair option at the top right corner of the window. Click on it to start the process where the launcher will scan the installation files, and reacquire or repair any missing or corrupted ones.

Read more: Wuthering Waves "crashing on startup" error: Official fix and possible solutions

4) Check your internet strength and turn off VPNs

If you have a poor or unstable internet connection, there is a high chance that the Wuthering Waves gateway connection timeout error might pop up. Conduct speed tests to see if your data packets are being sent and received properly, while also keeping an eye out on your latency.

If the results show that your internet connection is poor, calling your ISP and informing them about the problem is the best solution. Alternatively, if you are using VPNs, turn them off and restart the game.

5) Flush DNS and reset Winsock

Internal mapping errors in your system can often cause the Wuthering Waves gateway connection timeout error. Here's how you solve this issue:

Run your command prompt with administrator privileges and run three commands to flush your DNS and reset IP and Winsock preferences. From thereon, restart your system entirely to ensure these changes have taken effect.

6) Log in at another time

If none of the fixes listed above work, and your device meets the system requirements, it is highly probable that the game servers are overloaded and cannot accommodate new players. In such a scenario, wait for around 30 minutes and try again. If the issue persists, wait a bit more and keep trying at regular intervals.

Keep an eye out on the official Wuthering Waves social media channels for any communication from the developers' end regarding this connection error.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback