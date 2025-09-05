Wuthering Waves Marks of the Wild event Day 2 guide (Waiting Game)

The set of challenges for the second stage of the Marks of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves will require you to juggle between two sets of different types of blocks. Similar to the previous stage, Into the Thicket, you will have to align all similar blocks together using limited moves to complete the challenge and receive the rewards.

Let's take a look at how to complete the Waiting Game stage for the Marks of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves.

How to complete Stage 2 - Waiting Game in the Marks of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves

Similar to the previous stage, the Waiting Game stage in the Marks of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves also offers three difficulties. Here is how to solve all of them:

Easy

Easy (Image via Kuro Games)

Connect one side of the spectro blocks by dragging them in the same row. Now move this to the other side, so that you get a triangular pattern. Do the same for the Aero blocks, and the Easy challenge for this stage will be done.

You will receive 20x Astrites in Wuthering Waves, 2x Premium Energy Core, and 20,000 Shell Credits for your effort.

Hard

Hard (Image via Kuro Games)

Drag either the top middle or the bottom middle spectro block between the other side. Then drag the entire segment to the remaining one and connect them. You will have two more moves left to connect the aero blocks, which can be done fairly easily.

Simply connect one to the middle one, and then move the segment to the aero block that is left to connect all three and complete the puzzle. You will get 30x Astrites and other in-game resources for your effort.

Expert

Expert (Image via Kuro Games)

The Expert difficulty is a bit more challenging, which is to be expected. You will have four blocks of both Spectro and Aero, and four moves that you can make to solve the puzzle.

Drag the spectro block on the fourth row and place it directly above the one in the fifth. Then drag the entire section and connect it to the ones in the top rows. Now take the left aero block in the top row and place it under the right one. Connect the sections by placing them between the two in the bottom row. This will complete the puzzle, rewarding you with 6x Advanced Enclosure Tank and 3x Forgery Supplies.

That concludes the guide for the Waiting Game stage in the Marks of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves.

