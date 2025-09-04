Wuthering Waves Marks of the Wild event Day 1 guide (Into the Thicket)

The Marks of the Wild is a temporary event that is part of the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update. Essentially, it is a puzzle event that you can complete to obtain rewards such as Astrites, Shell Credits, Resonance Potions, and more. Each stage consists of three difficulties, each coming with its own set of rewards that you can obtain after completing the challenge.

Ad

Let's take a look at the Into the Thicket stage for the Marks of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves.

How to complete Stage 1 - Into the Thicket in the Mark of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves

There are three difficulties available for the Into the Thicket Stage for the Mark of the Wild event in Wuithering Waves. Here is how to solve all of them.

Ad

Trending

Easy

Easy Difficulty (Image via Kuro Games)

Ad

The Easy challenge is quite simple to do. You will have 4 Aero blocks with four moves. Attach them in any order, and you will be able to easily complete the challenge.

Hard

Hard Difficulty (Image via Kuro Games)

Ad

The Hard challenge will give you two moves and six blocks. First, drag the bottom right block to the middle of the two in the top right. Then, drag the entire section to the middle row between the top and bottom blocks to the left side. This will connect the entire thing, and your challenge will be completed.

Expert

Expert Difficulty (Image via Kuro Games)

Ad

The Expert challenge for the Into the Thicket stage of the Mark of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves might appear complex at first, but it is fairly easy to complete. Take the bottom-most block and move it to the blank section just above it. This will form a small triangular shape.

Also Read: Best Augusta build guide in WUWA

Now take this and move it one block above, which will give you a big triangular shape, completing the challenge.

Ad

All rewards for the Mark of the Wild event in Wuthering Waves

The latest puzzle event in the game offers you several stages that will be unlocked after a specific period of time. Completing all of them will reward you with the following:

Astrite x400

Premium Resonance Potion x12

Premium Energy Core x8

Premium Sealed Tube x8

Forgery Advanced Supply x21

Advanced Enclosure Tank x42

Shell Credit x648888

Ad

The event will end on September 22, 2025, at 03:59 (server time).

Also Read: Wuthering Waves Tidal Defense Simulator guide

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.