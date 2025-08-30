Wuthering Waves Prints of Plateus guide

Prints of Plateus is a new Scales of Past event in the Wuthering Waves 2.6 update. This time, you must explore the Asphodel Barrens in Sanguis Plateus to track the traces of a late gladiator named Acis and take photos of all the places he has been to. You can take six photographs to complete the event, and you will get up to 180 Astrites as a reward for completion.
This article will guide you on how to complete the Prints of Plateus photo-taking event in Wuthering Waves.
Wuthering Waves Prints of Plateus photo collection guide
Head to the Asphodel Barrens
Go to the sword grave in Asphodel Barrens and watch the phantom named Acis before talking to the old woman named Ina. This will start the Prints of Plateus photo-collection quest and event.
Head to the last-known location of Acis' frequency and take a photo of the flower tree
Head to the lake northwest of Ina's location and take a photo of the flower tree in the middle of the lake. This will give you the following rewards:
- Astrite x 30
- Shell Credit x 30000
- Advanced Resonance Potion x 4
Investigate the frequencies of the past
Go to the southeastern part of the lake to find two phantoms and interact with them.
Head to the last-known location of Acis' frequency and take a photo of Hornett
After interacting with the frequencies by the lake, go to the Hunter's Den and take a photo of the Hornett to get the following rewards:
- Astrite x 30
- Shell Credit x 30000
- Advanced Energy Core x 4
Touch the frequencies from the past
Go to the campfire in the Hunter's Den and interact with the glowing spot on the ground to touch the frequencies of the past.
Head to the last-known location of Acis' frequency and touch the frequencies from the past
Use the Resonance Beacon north of the Atlilius Canyon and go straight to find a few gladiators lined up together. Next, interact with the frequency of Acis standing among the gladiators. This will give you the following rewards:
- Astrite x 30
- Shell Credit x 30000
- Advanced Sealed Tube x 4
Collect the reward and head to the Tetragon Temple.
Interact with the glowing spot on the ground at the photo-taking spot in Tetragon Temple to touch the frequencies. Doing so will give you the following rewards:
- Astrite x 30
- Shell Credit x 30000
- Advanced Resonance Potion x 4
Check the object hanging from the tree
Climb the nearby tree to check the object hanging from it.
Head to the last-known location of Acis' frequency and investigate the newly appeared frequencies
Head to the Rustblood Pass and keep interacting with Acis' frequencies until you find his letter near the tree on the pass. Once done, you will get the following rewards:
- Astrite x 30
- Shell Credit x 30000
- Advanced Energy Core x 4
Head to the last-known location of Acis' frequency and take back Acis' pendant from the Drake
Go to the next frequency location in Maroonwood to find a Drake. Defeat it and take back Acis' pendant.
Head to the location with a clear view of the Three Heroes' Crest
Follow the navigation and bury the pendant. This will trigger a cutscene, and you will get the following rewards:
- Astrite x 30
- Shell Credit x 30000
- Advanced Sealed Tube x 4
Tell Ina what happened
Finally, return to Ina in the Asphodel Barrens and tell her what happened. This will complete the Prints of Plateus photo-collection event in Wuthering Waves.
