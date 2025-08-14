Wuthering Waves 2.5 Phase 2: Banners and events

Phase 2 of the Wuthering Waves 2.5 update was released on August 14, 2025, bringing in the second set of events and banners to the game. Both Cantarella and Brant have received their reruns during Phase 2 of the ongoing version 2.5, and there are also a few events left before the patch ends. Phase 2's conclusion will mark the start of version 2.6, featuring new resonators such as Iuno and Augusta in Wuthering Waves.This article will cover the Phase 2 banners and events for the Wuthering Waves 2.5 update.Wuthering Waves 2.5 Phase 2 bannersThe second phase of version 2.5 does not contain any new resonators, but features rerun banners of two older ones. Both Brant and Cantarella in Wuthering Waves have received their rerun for a limited time. Their banners will stay live till the end of version 2.5 on August 27, 2025. Here are the characters who are featured in the banners for version 2.5's phase 2:Brant (5-star) - Fusion, SwordCantarella (5-star) - Havoc, RectifierDanjin (4-star) - Havoc, SwordYangyang (4-star) - Aero, SwordMortefi (4-star) - Fusion, PistolAdditionally, the following weapons are available as part of the limited banner:Unflickering Valor (5-star) - SwordWhisper of Sirens (5-star) - RectifierOverture (4-star) - SwordVariation (4-star) - RectifierNovaburst (4-star) - PistolsDo keep in mind that these are limited-time banners and will become unavailable on August 27, 2025.Wuthering Waves 2.5 Phase 2 featured event and questVersion 2.5's second half has added the following new quests and events:New Quest: Rust, Sword, and the SunAs Kuro Games announced during the Version 2.5 Special Program of Wuthering Waves, the new Overture Quest, Rust, Sword, and the Sun have been added permanently with the second phase. You will be able to experience the rise of Septimont's current Ephor, Augusta, in this new quest. Keep in mind that you will need to complete Chapter 2, Episode 7: Dreamcatchers in the Secret Gardens to play the quest.EventsThe following events will be available for the remainder of version 2.5:Overflowing Picture BookDeep Sea SurveyFeatured Exploration Event: The Border MountainsPhantasma DreamlandKeep in mind that Phantasma Dreamland will be added as a permanent event once version 2.5 concludes, albeit with reduced rewards. So make sure to complete it before the ongoing update ends on August 27, 2025.