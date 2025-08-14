Wuthering Waves 2.5 Phase 2: Banners and events

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Aug 14, 2025 10:27 GMT
Wuthering Waves 2.5 banner
Version 2.5's second phase is now live (Image via Kuro Games)

Phase 2 of the Wuthering Waves 2.5 update was released on August 14, 2025, bringing in the second set of events and banners to the game. Both Cantarella and Brant have received their reruns during Phase 2 of the ongoing version 2.5, and there are also a few events left before the patch ends. Phase 2's conclusion will mark the start of version 2.6, featuring new resonators such as Iuno and Augusta in Wuthering Waves.

This article will cover the Phase 2 banners and events for the Wuthering Waves 2.5 update.

Wuthering Waves 2.5 Phase 2 banners

The second phase of version 2.5 does not contain any new resonators, but features rerun banners of two older ones. Both Brant and Cantarella in Wuthering Waves have received their rerun for a limited time. Their banners will stay live till the end of version 2.5 on August 27, 2025.

also-read-trending Trending

Here are the characters who are featured in the banners for version 2.5's phase 2:

  • Brant (5-star) - Fusion, Sword
  • Cantarella (5-star) - Havoc, Rectifier
  • Danjin (4-star) - Havoc, Sword
  • Yangyang (4-star) - Aero, Sword
  • Mortefi (4-star) - Fusion, Pistol

Additionally, the following weapons are available as part of the limited banner:

  • Unflickering Valor (5-star) - Sword
  • Whisper of Sirens (5-star) - Rectifier
  • Overture (4-star) - Sword
  • Variation (4-star) - Rectifier
  • Novaburst (4-star) - Pistols

Do keep in mind that these are limited-time banners and will become unavailable on August 27, 2025.

Wuthering Waves 2.5 Phase 2 featured event and quest

Version 2.5's second half has added the following new quests and events:

New Quest: Rust, Sword, and the Sun

As Kuro Games announced during the Version 2.5 Special Program of Wuthering Waves, the new Overture Quest, Rust, Sword, and the Sun have been added permanently with the second phase.

You will be able to experience the rise of Septimont's current Ephor, Augusta, in this new quest. Keep in mind that you will need to complete Chapter 2, Episode 7: Dreamcatchers in the Secret Gardens to play the quest.

Events

The following events will be available for the remainder of version 2.5:

  • Overflowing Picture Book
  • Deep Sea Survey
  • Featured Exploration Event: The Border Mountains
  • Phantasma Dreamland

Keep in mind that Phantasma Dreamland will be added as a permanent event once version 2.5 concludes, albeit with reduced rewards. So make sure to complete it before the ongoing update ends on August 27, 2025.

