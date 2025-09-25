Wuthering Waves 2.7 livestream date, time, and countdown

Kuro Games has announced that the upcoming Wuthering Waves 2.7 livestream is set to premiere on September 26, 2025. As the story of Rinascita comes to its concluding hours, two new resonators, Qiuyuan and Galbrena, are set to make their appearance in the upcoming update. The special preview program for the version is scheduled to give us a glimpse of their abilities, among other things.Let's take a look at when the Wuthering Waves 2.7 livestream will premiere, and what you can expect from it.Wuthering Waves 2.7 livestream time and countdownVersion 2.7 of Wuthering Waves is set to be the final chapter of Rinascita, before the Rover defeats the impending threat looming over the island nation with the help of the allies they made along the way. Kuro Games is doing a special livestream for the update, which will showcase several things, including revealing the gameplay for Galbrena and Qiuyuan, and version events.The Wuthering Waves 2.7 livestream is set to premiere on the official Twitch and YouTube channels on September 26, 2025, at 19:00 (UTC+8). Here are some of the major time zones showcasing when the special program will premiereAmericas(September 26, 2025)Pacific Daylight Time: 4:00 AMMountain Daylight Time: 5:00 AMCentral Daylight Time: 6:00 AMEastern Daylight Time: 7:00 AMEurope (September 26, 2025)Western European Summer Time: 12:00 PMCentral European Summer Time: 1:00 PMEastern European Summer Time: 2:00 PMAsia (September 26, 2025)Indian Standard Time: 4:30 PMChina Standard Time: 7:00 PMJapanese Standard Time: 8:00 PMKorea Standard Time: 8:00 PMHere is a countdown till the Wuthering Waves 2.7 special program livestream officially goes live on Twitch and YouTube.What to expect from the Wuthering Waves 2.7 livestreamKuro Games previously announced two new characters for Wuthering Waves version 2.7, Galbrena and Qiuyuan, and their gameplay will be officially unveiled. Additionally, the developers will likely provide a brief glimpse of the upcoming story chapter and how the events will unfold.Similar to the previous version Special Programs, Kuro Games might also reveal the upcoming events that players will get to experience in the coming update. While it is not clear yet, there is a slight chance that the developers might also reveal where the Rover's journey will take us next.There are quite a few things that you can expect from the stream, including codes for Astrites in Wuthering Waves.