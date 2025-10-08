Wuthering Waves 2.7 redeem codes

By Akash Paul
Modified Oct 08, 2025 22:30 GMT
Image showing Astrite in Wuthering Waves
Redeem the Wuthering Waves 2.7 codes to earn get free rewards (Image via Kuro Games)

The Wuthering Waves 2.7 update, launched on October 9, 2025, introduced an exciting story quest alongside two highly anticipated characters: Galbrena and Qiuyuan. To summon and build them, players will require ample resources. In that regard, Kuro Games offers various materials via event rewards and redemption codes.

This article further lists all the active Wuthering Waves 2.7 codes.

Wuthering Waves 2.7 redeem codes and rewards

Here are the active redemption codes from the Wuthering Waves 2.7 update:

  • WUTHERINGGIFT: Astrites x 50, Premium Resonance Potions x 2, Medium Energy Bag x 2, Medium Revival Inhaler x 2, Shell Credits x 10,000

Note: This list will be updated with the new codes upon discovery.

WUTHERINGGIFT is a perpetually active code that does't have an expiry date. However, it can be redeemed once per account.

Most redemption codes will be available for a limited-time. Hence, players are adviced to claim them quickly to avoid missing out on the freebies.

How to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves 2.7

Redeeming active codes (Image via Kuro Games)
Redeeming active codes (Image via Kuro Games)

You can redeem any active WuWa code with the in-game method. Here are the detailed steps:

  • Launch the game from any device.
  • Use proper credentials to log in to your account.
  • Wait for the character to appear on thee scree and click on the icon located in the top-right corner to bring up the Pause menu. You can also press ESC on the keyboard to access the interface.
  • Now open the Settings menu by clicking on the cogwheel icon.
  • Navigate to the Other Settings tab.
  • Find and click on the Redemption Code button. Doing so will open a pop-up window.
  • Insert a code in the blank area.
  • Click on Confirm to exchange the rewards.
  • Use the above steps to redeem the remaining livestream codes.
The rewards wll be sent directly to your account via the in-game mailbox. Be sure to claim them separately.

Recently expired Wuthering Waves codes

  • SOLARISSEASIDESTORY: 90 x Astrites
  • SUMMERSHALLNOTFADE: 90 x Astrites
  • SHADOWOFGLORY: Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 4, Advanced Energy Core x 5
  • FLAMESOFHEART: Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000
  • AGONISON: Astrite x 100, Weekly Challenge Supply Pack x 1, Advanced Sealed Tube x 2
  • 1STANNIVERSARY: Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 3, Advanced Energy Core x 3
  • EVERFLOWING: Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000
  • WITHYOU: Astrite x 100, Premium Tuner x 20, Advanced Sealed Tube x 5
  • WUWA4PC: Astrites x 50, Shell Credits x 20,000
  • WHOAMI: Astrite x 100, Advanced Enclosure Tank x 3, Shell Credits x 20,000
  • LEVIATHAN: Astrite x 100, Advanced Energy Core x 3, Medium Nutrient Block x 2
  • IMPERATOR: Astrite x 100, Advanced Resonance Potion x 3, Medium Revival Inhaler x 2
  • DCARD3VN7M: Medium Resonance Potions x 5, Medium Energy Cores x 5, Shell Credits x 500
  • BAHAMUTKXMHM: Medium Resonance Potions x 5, Medium Energy Cores x 5, Shell Credits x 500
Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

Akash Paul

Akash Paul

Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.

From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."

Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.

Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime.

Edited by Akash Paul
