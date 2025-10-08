The Wuthering Waves 2.7 update, launched on October 9, 2025, introduced an exciting story quest alongside two highly anticipated characters: Galbrena and Qiuyuan. To summon and build them, players will require ample resources. In that regard, Kuro Games offers various materials via event rewards and redemption codes.

This article further lists all the active Wuthering Waves 2.7 codes.

Wuthering Waves 2.7 redeem codes and rewards

Wuthering Waves Update Content | Version 2.7 "Dawn Breaks on Dark Tides" Planned for Release on October 9 (UTC+8)

Here are the active redemption codes from the Wuthering Waves 2.7 update:

WUTHERINGGIFT: Astrites x 50, Premium Resonance Potions x 2, Medium Energy Bag x 2, Medium Revival Inhaler x 2, Shell Credits x 10,000

Note: This list will be updated with the new codes upon discovery.

WUTHERINGGIFT is a perpetually active code that does't have an expiry date. However, it can be redeemed once per account.

Most redemption codes will be available for a limited-time. Hence, players are adviced to claim them quickly to avoid missing out on the freebies.

How to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves 2.7

Redeeming active codes (Image via Kuro Games)

You can redeem any active WuWa code with the in-game method. Here are the detailed steps:

Launch the game from any device.

Use proper credentials to log in to your account.

Wait for the character to appear on thee scree and click on the icon located in the top-right corner to bring up the Pause menu. You can also press ESC on the keyboard to access the interface.

menu. You can also press to access the interface. Now open the Settings menu by clicking on the cogwheel icon.

menu by clicking on the cogwheel icon. Navigate to the Other Settings tab.

tab. Find and click on the Redemption Code button. Doing so will open a pop-up window.

button. Doing so will open a pop-up window. Insert a code in the blank area.

Click on Confirm to exchange the rewards.

Use the above steps to redeem the remaining livestream codes.

The rewards wll be sent directly to your account via the in-game mailbox. Be sure to claim them separately.

Recently expired Wuthering Waves codes

SOLARISSEASIDESTORY: 90 x Astrites

90 x Astrites SUMMERSHALLNOTFADE: 90 x Astrites

90 x Astrites SHADOWOFGLORY: Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 4, Advanced Energy Core x 5

Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 4, Advanced Energy Core x 5 FLAMESOFHEART: Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000

Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000 AGONISON: Astrite x 100, Weekly Challenge Supply Pack x 1, Advanced Sealed Tube x 2

Astrite x 100, Weekly Challenge Supply Pack x 1, Advanced Sealed Tube x 2 1STANNIVERSARY: Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 3, Advanced Energy Core x 3

Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 3, Advanced Energy Core x 3 EVERFLOWING: Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000

Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000 WITHYOU: Astrite x 100, Premium Tuner x 20, Advanced Sealed Tube x 5

Astrite x 100, Premium Tuner x 20, Advanced Sealed Tube x 5 WUWA4PC: Astrites x 50, Shell Credits x 20,000

Astrites x 50, Shell Credits x 20,000 WHOAMI: Astrite x 100, Advanced Enclosure Tank x 3, Shell Credits x 20,000

Astrite x 100, Advanced Enclosure Tank x 3, Shell Credits x 20,000 LEVIATHAN: Astrite x 100, Advanced Energy Core x 3, Medium Nutrient Block x 2

Astrite x 100, Advanced Energy Core x 3, Medium Nutrient Block x 2 IMPERATOR: Astrite x 100, Advanced Resonance Potion x 3, Medium Revival Inhaler x 2

Astrite x 100, Advanced Resonance Potion x 3, Medium Revival Inhaler x 2 DCARD3VN7M: Medium Resonance Potions x 5, Medium Energy Cores x 5, Shell Credits x 500

Medium Resonance Potions x 5, Medium Energy Cores x 5, Shell Credits x 500 BAHAMUTKXMHM: Medium Resonance Potions x 5, Medium Energy Cores x 5, Shell Credits x 500

