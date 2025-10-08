The Wuthering Waves 2.7 update, launched on October 9, 2025, introduced an exciting story quest alongside two highly anticipated characters: Galbrena and Qiuyuan. To summon and build them, players will require ample resources. In that regard, Kuro Games offers various materials via event rewards and redemption codes.
This article further lists all the active Wuthering Waves 2.7 codes.
Wuthering Waves 2.7 redeem codes and rewards
Here are the active redemption codes from the Wuthering Waves 2.7 update:
- WUTHERINGGIFT: Astrites x 50, Premium Resonance Potions x 2, Medium Energy Bag x 2, Medium Revival Inhaler x 2, Shell Credits x 10,000
Note: This list will be updated with the new codes upon discovery.
WUTHERINGGIFT is a perpetually active code that does't have an expiry date. However, it can be redeemed once per account.
Most redemption codes will be available for a limited-time. Hence, players are adviced to claim them quickly to avoid missing out on the freebies.
How to redeem codes in Wuthering Waves 2.7
You can redeem any active WuWa code with the in-game method. Here are the detailed steps:
- Launch the game from any device.
- Use proper credentials to log in to your account.
- Wait for the character to appear on thee scree and click on the icon located in the top-right corner to bring up the Pause menu. You can also press ESC on the keyboard to access the interface.
- Now open the Settings menu by clicking on the cogwheel icon.
- Navigate to the Other Settings tab.
- Find and click on the Redemption Code button. Doing so will open a pop-up window.
- Insert a code in the blank area.
- Click on Confirm to exchange the rewards.
- Use the above steps to redeem the remaining livestream codes.
The rewards wll be sent directly to your account via the in-game mailbox. Be sure to claim them separately.
Recently expired Wuthering Waves codes
- SOLARISSEASIDESTORY: 90 x Astrites
- SUMMERSHALLNOTFADE: 90 x Astrites
- SHADOWOFGLORY: Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 4, Advanced Energy Core x 5
- FLAMESOFHEART: Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000
- AGONISON: Astrite x 100, Weekly Challenge Supply Pack x 1, Advanced Sealed Tube x 2
- 1STANNIVERSARY: Astrite x 100, Premium Resonance Potion x 3, Advanced Energy Core x 3
- EVERFLOWING: Astrite x 100, Forgery Premium Supply x 2, Shell Credit x 40,000
- WITHYOU: Astrite x 100, Premium Tuner x 20, Advanced Sealed Tube x 5
- WUWA4PC: Astrites x 50, Shell Credits x 20,000
- WHOAMI: Astrite x 100, Advanced Enclosure Tank x 3, Shell Credits x 20,000
- LEVIATHAN: Astrite x 100, Advanced Energy Core x 3, Medium Nutrient Block x 2
- IMPERATOR: Astrite x 100, Advanced Resonance Potion x 3, Medium Revival Inhaler x 2
- DCARD3VN7M: Medium Resonance Potions x 5, Medium Energy Cores x 5, Shell Credits x 500
- BAHAMUTKXMHM: Medium Resonance Potions x 5, Medium Energy Cores x 5, Shell Credits x 500
