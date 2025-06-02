The Dreaming Deep event in Wuthering Waves compels players to complete the narratives of various films via a roguelike minigame. Rovers must go through different scenarios and battle enemies to unlock all the available endings in each stage. To do so, one must also complete specific interactions and recruit the required characters.

Ad

Their efforts will be rewarded with Astrite, Shell Credit, and other in-game resources. Although there are 12 endings to find, obtaining six will unlock all the associated rewards. This guide will help players navigate all six Dreaming Deep endings in Wuthering Waves.

All Dreaming Deep endings in Wuthering Waves explored

Ending 1: In The Name of Heroes

Make your way to the end of the stage (Image via Kuro Games)

The “In The Name of Heroes” ending is available in the first stage of the Dreaming Deep event in Wuthering Waves. It requires you to explore different scenarios and get familiar with the combat system. The set boasts a straightforward progression, so complete the final challenge to unlock the ending.

Ad

Trending

Ending 2: Serenity

Just avoid the Interlude events (Image via Kuro Games)

Stage 2 of the Dreaming Deep event has two endings, which require different interactions to complete. Therefore, you must be careful about the objectives you choose. The Serenity can be obtained with either of these interactions:

Ad

The map contains two Interlude nodes, and you must ignore both of them.

Alternatively, take either the Wisp of Smoke or Mirage Interlude.

Do not interact with both the nodes, as it will trigger the other ending. As for their locations, the Wisp of Smoke Interlude is tucked away in the lower left corner of the set. The Mirage Interlude can be found at the top right corner of the map.

Ad

Also read: Best teams for Ciaccona in Wuthering Waves

Ending 3: Turmoil

Enter both the events (Image via Kuro Games)

Turmoil is the other ending from the Dreaming Deep's second stage. To obtain it, interact with both the Wisp of Smoke and Mirage Interlude nodes. The ending will reflect in your event page once you wrap up the Mt. Firmament Inn film.

Ad

Ending 4: Shores Shrouded in Mystery

Enter the Wooly Warrior Interlude (Image via Kuro Games)

The third stage of the event boasts a total of three endings, each demanding different interactions throughout the set. Here’s what you must do to obtain the Shores Shrouded in Mystery:

Ad

Avoid The Aetherfins Interlude at all costs.

You may interact with the other two events—Wooly Warrior and Merc Leader.

The Wooly Warrior Interlude is located in the bottom left corner of the set. The Merc Leader can be found in the top right corner of the map.

Also read: How to get The Laureate glider in Wuthering Waves

Ending 5: The Eternal Watch

Complete the Aetherfins Interlude (Image via Kuro Games)

The Eternal Watch ensign is associated with the Aetherfins Interlude from Dreaming Deep’s third stage. The event node can be found at the centre of the map. You must also recruit the Shorekeeper for this particular interaction. Just use any Recruitment Files to obtain her.

Ad

Avoid the other two Interludes on the map, as it will result in a different ending.

Ending 6: The Souls Beyond the Black Hole

The Souls Beyond the Black Hole ending preview (Image via Kuro Games)

The Souls Beyond the Black Hole can be obtained in the Dreaming Deep event’s third stage. Just enter all three Interlude events and complete the challenge.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Wuthering Waves hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Paul Akash is a BA LLB graduate whose penchant for gaming saw him skip over a legal career to dive headfirst into gaming journalism. With nearly 2 years of experience spanning multiple publications, including Technooyster and Spieltimes, he now finds himself at home with Sportskeeda, raking in close to 2 million reads.



From the nostalgic echoes of Unreal Tournament to the futuristic allure of Honkai Star Rail, Akash's gaming journey testifies to his diverse tastes. His ability to provide unique insights into the world of professional gaming is highlighted by his interview with legendary Tekken player Knee "Jae-Min Bae."



Akash deftly juggles multiple topics and stories. His preference for cooperative experiences like Borderlands reflects his collaborative spirit and appreciation for shared gaming adventures. Inspired by figures like Arslan Ash, Akash is driven by a commitment to providing accurate and informative content that serves the needs of his audience.



Beyond the screen, he finds fulfillment in volunteering at cosplay conventions and binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.