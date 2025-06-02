The Dreaming Deep event in Wuthering Waves compels players to complete the narratives of various films via a roguelike minigame. Rovers must go through different scenarios and battle enemies to unlock all the available endings in each stage. To do so, one must also complete specific interactions and recruit the required characters.
Their efforts will be rewarded with Astrite, Shell Credit, and other in-game resources. Although there are 12 endings to find, obtaining six will unlock all the associated rewards. This guide will help players navigate all six Dreaming Deep endings in Wuthering Waves.
All Dreaming Deep endings in Wuthering Waves explored
Ending 1: In The Name of Heroes
The “In The Name of Heroes” ending is available in the first stage of the Dreaming Deep event in Wuthering Waves. It requires you to explore different scenarios and get familiar with the combat system. The set boasts a straightforward progression, so complete the final challenge to unlock the ending.
Ending 2: Serenity
Stage 2 of the Dreaming Deep event has two endings, which require different interactions to complete. Therefore, you must be careful about the objectives you choose. The Serenity can be obtained with either of these interactions:
- The map contains two Interlude nodes, and you must ignore both of them.
- Alternatively, take either the Wisp of Smoke or Mirage Interlude.
Do not interact with both the nodes, as it will trigger the other ending. As for their locations, the Wisp of Smoke Interlude is tucked away in the lower left corner of the set. The Mirage Interlude can be found at the top right corner of the map.
Ending 3: Turmoil
Turmoil is the other ending from the Dreaming Deep's second stage. To obtain it, interact with both the Wisp of Smoke and Mirage Interlude nodes. The ending will reflect in your event page once you wrap up the Mt. Firmament Inn film.
Ending 4: Shores Shrouded in Mystery
The third stage of the event boasts a total of three endings, each demanding different interactions throughout the set. Here’s what you must do to obtain the Shores Shrouded in Mystery:
- Avoid The Aetherfins Interlude at all costs.
- You may interact with the other two events—Wooly Warrior and Merc Leader.
The Wooly Warrior Interlude is located in the bottom left corner of the set. The Merc Leader can be found in the top right corner of the map.
Ending 5: The Eternal Watch
The Eternal Watch ensign is associated with the Aetherfins Interlude from Dreaming Deep’s third stage. The event node can be found at the centre of the map. You must also recruit the Shorekeeper for this particular interaction. Just use any Recruitment Files to obtain her.
Avoid the other two Interludes on the map, as it will result in a different ending.
Ending 6: The Souls Beyond the Black Hole
The Souls Beyond the Black Hole can be obtained in the Dreaming Deep event’s third stage. Just enter all three Interlude events and complete the challenge.
