Wuthering Waves Ciaconna release date and countdown 

The bard from Rinascita, Ciaconna, will be the second featured 5-star Resonator of the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update. She will become playable during Phase 2 of the update. She will bring one of the most unique playstyles to the game, that being able to debuff enemies with Aero Erosion simultaneously while being able to deal damage.

This article will go over when Ciaconna will release in Wuthering Waves and will provide you with a countdown till then.

Ciaconna release date and time in Wuthering Waves 2.3 update

According to the official Event Calendar, the bard from Rinascita will make her debut on May 21, 2025 (May 22 in Asia) when the second phase of the WuWa 2.3 update will go live across all servers. The release time will likely be 7 PM PT or 10 AM (UTC+8), as is generally the case with previous updates and their second phase.

You can find a countdown till her banner goes live down below.

Besides Ciaconna, a few other 5-star Resonators will get their own special rate-up banner as part of the Wuthering Waves Anniversary. The featured characters will also get a separate banner for their 5-star weapons, where you can use your saved-up Astrites or Forging Tides to get them.

Wuthering Waves 2.3 banner schedule

The ongoing Phase 1 of the 2.3 update features Zani in Wuthering Waves as the featured 5-star. Besides her, a Special Banner is also going on that features several Resonators.

Phase 1

Banner 1 5-star: Zani

Banner 2 5-stars: Jiyan, Yinlin, Zhezhi, Phoebe, Xiangli Yao

Banner 4-stars: Lumi, Yuanwu, Taoqi

Phase 2

Banner 1 5-star: Ciaconna

Banner 2 5-stars: Jinhsi, Changli, Carlotta, Brant, Roccia

Banner 4-stars: Danjin, Mortefi, Yangyang

Alongside each Resonator, you can also get their 5-star weapons from the Convene System. The WuWa 1st anniversary update will last till June of 2025, when version 2.4 is released, bringing new content and characters to the game.

WuWa has been released on the Steam marketplace with its latest 2.3 update, and you can download it from Valve's marketplace if you wish to do so. Given the 1st Anniversary update is currently ongoing, you can expect a ton of rewards, including Astrites, Lustrous, Radiant, and Forging Tides, alongside other resources.

There are also special Anniversary Banners where you can use these currencies to pull for your favorite characters in case you missed them during their debut patch or previous Rerun Banners.

