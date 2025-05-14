Wuthering Waves Cubie Derby event guide

The Cubie Derby is one of the new events in the Wuthering Waves 2.3 update. Keeping with the Resonators-turned-Cubes theme of the First WuWa Anniversary, the new event allows you to vote for your favorite cubes before they participate in a race. You will get Astrites and other rewards, such as Shell Credits, by participating in the event.

This article will guide you on the essentials that you need to know for the Wuthering Waves Cubie Derby Event.

How to play the Cubie Derby event in Wuthering Waves

You can vote for your favorite cubes in the Cubie Derby event (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Kuro Games)

The latest event in the 2.3 update is part of the WuWa First Anniversary and is set to give you various rewards. During this event, you will be able to vote for your favorite Resonator Cube as they take part in a race. 12 Cubes will take part in elimination rounds in 2 Groups, with 1 round taking place per day and 10 rounds in total to decide the Ultimate Race Winner.

Eligibility: Reach Union Level 8

Reach Union Level 8 Time Period: May 14 to 26, 2025

May 14 to 26, 2025 Can be accessed from the Events tab in-game

The event is quite simple to play. During each race, you will be able to vote for the Cube you want to win. The voting period begins from 8:00 (Server Time) and lasts till 19:30 (Server Time) each day. After this concludes, the race will begin, and you will be able to check the status of your favorite cube. If you voted for the winner, you will receive Popularity Points, which will allow you to unlock rewards.

Popularity Points can be earned by completing Daily Missions (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Kuro Games)

Also Read: Wuthering Waves Wrap Up your workday with Zani web event guide: How to get 50x Astrites

Besides the racing, Popularity Points can also be earned by completing Daily Tasks. These will be used to support your favorite cubes. The Cubie Derby event in Wuthering Waves offers 300 Astrites and Shell Credits x116500 that you will be able to obtain by completing various event missions.

Make sure to support your favorite cubes each day and complete the Popularity Missions to earn points. A new race will take place each day, allowing you to invest Popularity Points and earn the rewards. The event will end on May 26, 2025, around the time when Ciaconna in WuWa will be released.

