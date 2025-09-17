Wuthering Waves Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event Day 1 guide 

The Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves is a leisure game mode that will be available till October 6, 2025. This event will drop you in a particular scene and will task you with finding anomalies and correcting them. Each day will unlock a new scenario, and you can receive upto 400x Astrites in Wuthering Waves as your reward by completing all of them.

Let's take a look at the first stage of the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves.

How to complete Stage 1 - Tycoon's Street in the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves

There are three anomalies that you will need to detect and correct in the Tycoon's Street stage of the event. Doing so will reward you with 50x Astrites, Premium Resonance Potion, and Forgery Advanced Supplies.

Anomaly 1

First Anomaly (Image via Kuro Games)

The first anomaly's hint is The Most Generous Soul in the Second Coming of Solaris. It is quite simple to solve, as you will need to point your camera towards Mahe's Grocery, where you will spot that instead of one, there will be three versions of the store owner, Mahe.

Also Read: Best Iuno build guide in Wuthering Waves

Click on the photo button, and you can either choose to revert the anomaly to normal or mess it up even more after talking with Bertolt.

Anomaly 2

Second Anomaly (Image via Kuro Games)

Turn to your right to find the second anomaly, and the hint will be It's Elastiboy. You will find the small child to your right constantly changing his size. This is the anomaly, and you will need to click his photo and talk with Bertolt to either fix it or distort it further.

Anomaly 3

Third Anomaly (Image via Kuro Games)

The third anomaly can be found right behind you, and the hint for this is Pixelated Scenery of Nostalgia. Turn around and you will spot a pixelated tree. Similar to the other anomalies, turn around and click its photo. Bertolt will call you, and you can either fix it or distort it even further.

Completing all of the challenges will reward you with 50x Astrites, among other things. The next part of the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves will be available when the server resets.

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

