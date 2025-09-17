Wuthering Waves Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event Day 1 guide 

The Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves is a leisure game mode that will be available till October 6, 2025. This event will drop you in a particular scene and will task you with finding anomalies and correcting them. Each day will unlock a new scenario, and you can receive upto 400x Astrites in Wuthering Waves as your reward by completing all of them.
Let's take a look at the first stage of the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves.
How to complete Stage 1 - Tycoon's Street in the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves
There are three anomalies that you will need to detect and correct in the Tycoon's Street stage of the event. Doing so will reward you with 50x Astrites, Premium Resonance Potion, and Forgery Advanced Supplies.
Anomaly 1
The first anomaly's hint is The Most Generous Soul in the Second Coming of Solaris. It is quite simple to solve, as you will need to point your camera towards Mahe's Grocery, where you will spot that instead of one, there will be three versions of the store owner, Mahe.
Click on the photo button, and you can either choose to revert the anomaly to normal or mess it up even more after talking with Bertolt.
Anomaly 2
Turn to your right to find the second anomaly, and the hint will be It's Elastiboy. You will find the small child to your right constantly changing his size. This is the anomaly, and you will need to click his photo and talk with Bertolt to either fix it or distort it further.
Anomaly 3
The third anomaly can be found right behind you, and the hint for this is Pixelated Scenery of Nostalgia. Turn around and you will spot a pixelated tree. Similar to the other anomalies, turn around and click its photo. Bertolt will call you, and you can either fix it or distort it even further.
Completing all of the challenges will reward you with 50x Astrites, among other things. The next part of the Second Coming of Solaris (Ultra) event in Wuthering Waves will be available when the server resets.
