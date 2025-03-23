Wuthering Waves Woman In Mask quest guide

Wuthering Waves’ Riccioli Islands has brought in the Old Man and the Whale event, where you can become a renowned angler. However, your journey doesn’t end with fishing, as you must complete a series of missions and side quests along the way. In the Woman in Mask mission, you must help a mysterious lady named Dana acquire some fresh catch.
In exchange, you will receive in-game resources and unlock an exclusive achievement. This guide explains how to complete the Woman in Mask quest in Wuthering Waves.
How to complete the Woman in Mask quest in Wuthering Waves
The Woman in Mask side quest was introduced with the Old Man and the Whale event in Wuthering Waves 2.1 and will become available after completing the main quest. Head to the Port of Riccioli Dock and find Dana among the crowd. Click investigate to initiate the side quest.
Dana will persuade you to catch a few fish on her behalf. Once you do, visit different locations on Riccioli and start a conversation with the NPC. The following section will help you quickly complete the task:
Woman in Mask quest fish 1
- Required Fishes: Tripod Fish and a Stygian Phantom
The Tripod Fish can be found in the Reyes Ruins throughout the day. Dana also requests the Stygian Phantom, which you can catch at night at the Serene Bay. Track them using the Index on the docks and set sail to the required locations.
Once you have both fishes, deliver them to Dana, who should be at the Port of Riccioli Dock.
Woman in Mask quest fish 2
- Required Fishes: Trapper Anglerfish and Seabed Snow
After the previous interaction, Dana will relocate east of the Port of Riccioli Dock. Use the nearest Resonance Beacon to reach and interact with her to learn about the next pair of fishes. You can catch the Trapper Anglerfish during the night at Serene Bay, while the Seabed Snow fish is available all day at the same location.
Woman in Mask quest fish 3
- Required Fishes: Sunfish and Legilimens Shrimp
Assuming you have delivered the previous fish, head to the Helm Village of Riccioli Islands in Wuthering Waves. Check on Dana for the next set of requests. This time, she will ask for the regular Sunfish – a staple to Reyes Ruins.
At the same location, catch the Legilimens Shrimp and bring it back to Dana.
Woman in Mask quest fish 4
- Required Fishes: Astrite Crab and Rainbow Dolphinfish
Check on Dana at the Helm Village again. The final pair of fishes will be the Astrite Crab and Rainbow Dolphinfish. You can find the former during the night at Reyes Ruins. The Rainbow Dolphinfish is available all day at the same place.
After the final delivery, visit Ahab's location for more information about the female NPC. Inspect the book lying inside the large tent to trigger a dialogue and complete the quest.
You will receive the following rewards:
- 20x Astrite
- 20,000 Shell Credit
- 3x Advanced Sealed Tubes
- Fragment of a Mysterious Scripture: Chapter Three
- Dana’s Mime achievement
