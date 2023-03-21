XANTERES CS:GO settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Can “XANTARES” Dörtkardeş is a Turkish-Macedodian CS:GO player currently competing for Eternal Fire. He has been a prominent figure in the CS:GO scene since the game's inception and is considered a legendary player. XANTARES is well-known for his unique playstyle, which led fans to name a specific move after him, the "XANTARES PEEK," in Global Offensive.
He is known as an exceptional rifler in CS:GO, and he has also demonstrated his proficiency with the AWP Sniper Rifle on numerous occasions. As of 2023, XANTARES remains one of the most recognized players in the history of Counter-Strike.
This article will list all the known configurations and in-game settings that XANTARES uses in CS:GO.
Everything fans need to know about XANTARES' CS:GO settings and configurations
Aside from playing professionally, XANTARES is also a content creator cherished by many in the CS:GO community. However, the player received a ban on his Twitch account in 2021 that led to a permanent suspension.
The account had a little over 500,000 followers at the time. XANTARES is also active on YouTube where he often posts clips and content.
Listed below are all his settings for CS:GO alongside a few known pieces of his equipment.
Mouse settings
- DPI: 400
- Sensitivity: 2
- eDPI: 800
- Zoom Sensitivity: 1.1
- Hz: 1000
- Windows Sensitivity: 6
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: 1.05
Crosshair settings
- Drawoutline: 0
- Alpha: 255
- Color: 1
- Blue: 50
- Green: 250
- Red: 50
- Dot: 0
- Gap: 0
- Size: 3
- Style: 4
- Thickness: 0.5
- Sniper Width: 1
View model
- FOV: 60
- Offset X: 1
- Offset Y: 1
- Offset Z: -1
- Presetpos: 1
- Shift Left Amt: 1.5
- Shift Right Amt: 0.75
- Recoil: 0
- Righthand: 1
Bob
- Lower Amt: 21
- Amt Lat: 0.33
- Amt Vert: 0.14
- Cycle: 0.98
Launch options
-noforcemaccel -noforcemspd -noforcemparms -freq 240 -novid -console -tickrate 128
Video settings
Video
- Resolution: 1024x768
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Scaling Mode: Stretched
- Color Mode: Computer Monitor
- Brightness: 110%
- Display Mode: Fullscreen
Advanced video
- Global Shadow Quality: Very Low
- Model/Texture Detail: Low
- Texture Streaming: Disabled
- Effect Detail: Low
- Shader Detail: Low
- Boost Player Contrast: Enabled
- Multicore Rendering: Enabled
- Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4x MSAA
- FXAA Anti-Aliasing: Enabled
- Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 4x
- Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled
- Motion Blur: Disabled
- Triple-Monitor Mode: Disabled
- Use Uber Shaders: Enabled
Monitor settings
Game settings
- DyAc: Premium
- Black eQualizer: 20
- Color Vibrance: 13
- Low Blue Light: 0
- Instant Mode: On
Picture settings
- Picture Mode: Gamma 2
- Brightness: 70
- Contrast: 70
- Sharpness: 8
- Gamma: Gamma 2
- Color Temperature: Normal
- AMA: Premium
Graphic card settings
- Display Vibrance: 100%
Peripherals
- Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K
- Mouse: ZOWIE FK1-C
- Keyboard: Corsair K70 RGB MK.2
- Headset: Corsair Void RGB Elite White
- Earphones: Unknown
- Mousepad: Logitech G640
- Webcam: Unknown
- Chair: Unknown
PC specs
- CPU: Intel Core i9-13900K
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
Those who wish to replicate XANTARES' settings can do so by applying these options to their Counter-Strike ID. However, it is recommended to tweak a few settings according to personal preference.