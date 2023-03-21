XANTERES CS:GO settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Can “XANTARES” Dörtkardeş is a Turkish-Macedodian CS:GO player currently competing for Eternal Fire. He has been a prominent figure in the CS:GO scene since the game's inception and is considered a legendary player. XANTARES is well-known for his unique playstyle, which led fans to name a specific move after him, the "XANTARES PEEK," in Global Offensive.

He is known as an exceptional rifler in CS:GO, and he has also demonstrated his proficiency with the AWP Sniper Rifle on numerous occasions. As of 2023, XANTARES remains one of the most recognized players in the history of Counter-Strike.

This article will list all the known configurations and in-game settings that XANTARES uses in CS:GO.

Everything fans need to know about XANTARES' CS:GO settings and configurations

Aside from playing professionally, XANTARES is also a content creator cherished by many in the CS:GO community. However, the player received a ban on his Twitch account in 2021 that led to a permanent suspension.

The account had a little over 500,000 followers at the time. XANTARES is also active on YouTube where he often posts clips and content.

Listed below are all his settings for CS:GO alongside a few known pieces of his equipment.

Mouse settings

DPI: 400

Sensitivity: 2

eDPI: 800

Zoom Sensitivity: 1.1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input: 1

Mouse Acceleration: 1.05

Crosshair settings

Drawoutline: 0

Alpha: 255

Color: 1

Blue: 50

Green: 250

Red: 50

Dot: 0

Gap: 0

Size: 3

Style: 4

Thickness: 0.5

Sniper Width: 1

View model

FOV: 60

Offset X: 1

Offset Y: 1

Offset Z: -1

Presetpos: 1

Shift Left Amt: 1.5

Shift Right Amt: 0.75

Recoil: 0

Righthand: 1

Bob

Lower Amt: 21

Amt Lat: 0.33

Amt Vert: 0.14

Cycle: 0.98

Launch options

-noforcemaccel -noforcemspd -noforcemparms -freq 240 -novid -console -tickrate 128

Video settings

Video

Resolution: 1024x768

Aspect Ratio: 4:3

Scaling Mode: Stretched

Color Mode: Computer Monitor

Brightness: 110%

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Advanced video

Global Shadow Quality: Very Low

Model/Texture Detail: Low

Texture Streaming: Disabled

Effect Detail: Low

Shader Detail: Low

Boost Player Contrast: Enabled

Multicore Rendering: Enabled

Multisampling Anti-Aliasing Mode: 4x MSAA

FXAA Anti-Aliasing: Enabled

Texture Filtering Mode: Anisotropic 4x

Wait for Vertical Sync: Disabled

Motion Blur: Disabled

Triple-Monitor Mode: Disabled

Use Uber Shaders: Enabled

Monitor settings

Game settings

DyAc: Premium

Black eQualizer: 20

Color Vibrance: 13

Low Blue Light: 0

Instant Mode: On

Picture settings

Picture Mode: Gamma 2

Brightness: 70

Contrast: 70

Sharpness: 8

Gamma: Gamma 2

Color Temperature: Normal

AMA: Premium

Graphic card settings

Display Vibrance: 100%

Peripherals

Monitor: ZOWIE XL2546K

Mouse: ZOWIE FK1-C

Keyboard: Corsair K70 RGB MK.2

Headset: Corsair Void RGB Elite White

Earphones: Unknown

Mousepad: Logitech G640

Webcam: Unknown

Chair: Unknown

PC specs

CPU: Intel Core i9-13900K

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

Those who wish to replicate XANTARES' settings can do so by applying these options to their Counter-Strike ID. However, it is recommended to tweak a few settings according to personal preference.

