xQc reacts to hilarious meme of him dancing with Andrew Tate

In a recent stream, Felix “xQc” was reacting to HasanAbi’s take on Adin Ross and Andrew Tate. During this interaction, a hilarious meme appeared on the streamer’s subReddit, prompting him to take a look. The meme starred the Juicer himself dancing weirdly with Andrew Tate.

It was a meme well received by both the streamer and his chat, who approved of the hard work put into it.

xQc laughs at meme featuring himself and Andrew Tate

The Twitch streamer decided to interrupt his ongoing discussion involving Andrew Tate and Adin Ross with a meme he found on his subReddit. Titled “Andrew Tate reacts to xQc’s Goofy AHH dance,” the Juicer felt instantly intrigued.

The video showed a real clip of Andrew Tate proclaiming his dislike for the streamer and stating that they will never be friends. He would go on to claim that he couldn't picture a world where the Canadian was "valid".

Note: The quotes below are from a meme video, and not from xQc or Andrew Tate.

However, proceedings took an absurd turn. In the meme, Andrew Tate received a notification for a video. In it, Felix is seen doing a ridiculous dance, which was seemingly appreciated by the American-British personality:

“Hold up one-second boys, someone sent me a video. What is this? Holy cheese and crackers, the bro was going demon mode. Okay, I’ll admit it, that was alright, but he will never have higher bars.”

Tate's phone subsequently went off with xQc calling him. After picking it up, the former was asked if he knew "that boy". This led to a brief bit of rapping from the Twitch streamer:

“Anyone know that boy? I dunno, he’s just so soy!”

Andrew Tate was quick to share his love for the lines, agreeing that xQc is in fact, valid. The meme would end with Felix and supposedly Andrew Tate dancing in a dimly lit, smoky club.

The Canadian streamer was in stitches throughout the meme. Coupled with that, his chat constantly spammed laughter and Omegalul emotes.

Social media loved the meme featuring xQc and Andrew Tate

It was clear that it was a well-appreciated meme, with many loving the work put into it. One YouTube commenter said they appreciated the clean editing, with others jesting that it was indeed legitimate and not edited.

Many appreciated the serious editing work that went into the meme (Image via YouTube)

Some labeled it the best thing to come out of the streamer’s subReddit, though many commenters compared it to other quality memes.

Some called it the best thing to come from the streamer's subReddit (Image via YouTube)

One comment in particular appreciated that Andrew Tate’s mouth was animated to fit the words. However, another user, presumably the original creator, stated that they uploaded the TTS (text-to-speech) for it on FakeYou for others' convenience and fun.

Perhaps best of all, it's been uploaded to FakeYou, so others can use it as a meme (Image via YouTube)

Meanwhile, one user was hoping to see Andrew Tate’s reaction to the meme. Calling it a masterpiece, some were upset that xQcGoofy wasn’t added to the streamer’s emote collection. xQcGoofy is the animated little dance used in the meme clip.

Despite being a relatively recent event, one Redditor took great pains to quickly craft a hilarious meme that the Twitch streamer and his audience would appreciate. Andrew Tate has not responded to it as of yet, but many are hoping to see something from the Top G.

