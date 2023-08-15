xQc's 5 most viral moments from his Kick livestreams

Earlier this year, the online community was surprised by popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc." He made waves by joining Kick, another streaming behemoth, through an astounding non-exclusive agreement worth $100 million for two years. He has garnered an impressive following of over 500K users on the platform, securing the second-highest follower count, trailing only Adin Ross.

In approximately two months, the French-Canadian has swiftly accumulated a series of viral moments on his new platform. This article will delve into five instances where his actions caused quite a stir.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five times xQc caused a stir during his Kick streams

1) Watching The Dark Knight during live stream

Kick's approach to copyright matters certainly resides within a grey area. During a stream on June 19, xQc decided to test the waters by live-streaming The Dark Knight, the film from Christopher Nolan's iconic Batman Trilogy. He was almost halfway through the film when a Kick staff member entered his chat to issue a cautionary note about a possibility of a DMCA strike:

"We would like to notify you that streaming the specific content is in violation of our DMCA policy."

Seeing the warning, the Canadian was quick to close the tab and responded:

"F**k! Okay, I get it. Oh, sh*t! Makes sense. VOD friends, GGs."

2) Watches Breaking Bad after warning

One might think that a warning would do the trick. But on June 22, only a few days after receiving a warning for live streaming The Dark Knight, the Canadian decided to watch the popular crime show Breaking Bad live on stream. The VOD to the stream was, in fact, up on xQc's channel for a few days before being removed, possibly due to concerns over DMCA strikes.

Despite watching such a popular show from a big production house (AMC Networks and FX Networks), he hasn't faced any repercussions (yet).

3) Debate with Ethan Klein/H3 Podcast

Expand Tweet

xQc has also been entangled in a recent controversy involving fellow content creator Ethan Klein from the H3 Podcast. For those unfamiliar, the focal point of the debate revolved around whether Felix's reaction streams could be considered within the confines of fair use. This contention stemmed from instances where he provided minimal reactions or input to the original videos.

The debate, however, quickly went southwards as the duo battled it out against each other, with Felix particularly being exasperated. The discussion culminated in the most viral moment when the streamer decided to do the "worm" dance.

4) Calling out Pokimane and HasanAbi

xQc was entangled in yet another controversy involving fellow streamers Imane "Pokimane" and Hasan "HasanAbi." The disagreement arose when Pokimane remarked that she wouldn't compromise her morals or ethics by affiliating with a platform like Kick (since it is supported by the online gambling website Stake.com.)

The remarks ignited a conflict that drew in xQc and HasanAbi as well. During a Kick stream, the streamer said:

"I get it. Protect queen Poki at all costs - means she gets to say whatever she wants and just claim dogsh*t and she's given a free pass because she's Poki. I get it Hasan. I get it man."

In a later stream, he also added:

"How about we talk about the Amazon and the Draft King's deal? How about we talk about that? Or can we talk about her close friends that took ACR (poker) deals? Or, we could talk about her other close friends that took Stake deals that gambled on a daily."

5) Fall out with Pokelawls

xQc's once-amicable relationship with Pokelawls has recently taken a negative turn, marked by his departure from Pokelawls' place. In a recent Kick stream, the Canadian even displayed the middle finger to his former friend and fellow streamer. Pokelawls, who reacted to the clip, said:

“Just remember everything I’ve done for you dude. I went in court for you, you have no one there for you. I hate to say this to you, but when this is over look for your real friends, brother."

The future is uncertain whether the duo can repair and reconcile their friendship in the coming days.