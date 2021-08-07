Xur Location for this Week (August 6th-10th): Destiny 2's Agent of the Nine

Destiny 2's Exotic vendor is back again for another week, just before the final epilogue of Season of the Splicer. The Guardians will need to gear up for this season's last ever Iron Banner as the Agent of the Nine will be bringing in high-stats exotic gear.

Guardians will need to head into the Watcher's Grave checkpoint on Nessus, and then head west from there to look for a crimson tree at the side of the main road.

Nessus map, Watcher's Grave (Image via Destiny 2)

This week, Xur has brought in an exotic energy solar scout rifle called "Skyburner's Oath". Additionally, Hunter and Titan's exotic chest armor, "Ophidia's Spathe" and "Severance Closure" can also be found alongside Warlock's exotic helmet named, "Eye of Another World."

Xur's inventory for this week in Destiny 2 (August 6th-10th)

1) Skyburner's Oath

Exotic scout rifle, Skyburner's Oath (Image via Destiny 2)

Skyburner Oath is a solar energy exotic scout rifle. With the Iron Banner running this week, Guardians will keep an eye on the weapon as 200 RPM archetypes, in terms of scouts, are always strong inside the PvP.

The exotic perk of Skyburner's Oath is called "For the Empire," which grants full-auto mode alongside extra damage and penetration to cabal phalanx shields.

2) Ophidia Spathe

Exotic chest armor, Ophidia Spathe (Image via Destiny 2)

Ophidia Spathe is exotic chest armor for Hunter's class in Destiny 2. Any hunters missing out on this armor piece now have a chance to get their hands on it.

Hunters thrive on recovery and mobility as they are the two primary statistics needed to survive in terms of speed and abilities. Ophidian Spathe in Xur's inventory this week has 21 recovery and 14 strength.

The exotic perk of this armor piece grants two knives with each charge.

3) Severance Enclosure

Titan exotic chest armor, Severance Enclosure (Image via Bungie)

Severance Enclosure is an exotic chest armor for the Titan subclass. The exotic perk of this armor piece states:

Powering the melee's final blow unleashes a damaging explosion. Finishers and final blows against more powerful targets increase the radius and damage of the explosion.

With the Iron Banner running this week, Titans with low power levels can use this exotic chest armor to their advantage to defeat Guardians more easily and quickly.

Xur is selling the exotic with 16 recoveries and 14 resilience.

4) Eye of Another World

Warlock exotic headgear, Eye of Another World (Image via Destiny 2)

Eye of Another World is exotic headgear for Warlock class which is probably one of the most important and must-have exotics in Destiny 2 for the class.

The exotic perk of headgear states:

Highlights priority targets and improves the regeneration speed of your grenade, melee, and Rift abilities.

Aside from PvE, this exotic can also be used in PvP to spam the Bleakwatcher ability and freeze Guardians inside the Iron Banner to get the upper hand.

