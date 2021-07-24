Xur Location this week (July 23rd-27th): Destiny 2's Agent of the Nine and his inventory

The twelfth week of Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer is having a dry period. With this being the penultimate week for the Solstice, The Guardian will look to bring all the free looting of the four exotic gears that the Agent of Nine puts forward this time.

Whether it be exotic gear to synergize with a weapon or armor, guardians will look to end things along with these exotics to send off this year's Solstice on a high note.

Xur Location and Inventory for Week 12 of Destiny 2 (July 23rd to 27th)

In week 12 of Season 14, Xur can be found near the Watcher's Grave waypoint in Nessus. Guardians need to head west after spawning at the watcher's grave checkpoint. Xur can be found on the top of the crimson tree at the side of the road.

Destiny 2 Nessus waypoint Watcher's grave (image source Bungie)

This week, Xur has brought in the exotic kinetic submachine gun The Huckleberry, Hunter's exotic gauntlet called Liar's Handshake. Titan's exotic leg armor called "MK. 44 Stand Asides," alongside Warlock's exotic gauntlets called "Karnstein Armlets," can also be redeemed this week.

1) Huckleberry

The very first week of this month saw The Huckleberry coming with Xur's inventory. Those who missed the opportunity to redeem the kinetic submachine gun have a second chance at getting it.

The 750 RPM submachine gun in the kinetic slot is still one of the hardest-hitting weapons, even more so after applying the exotic catalyst.

Destiny 2 exotic submachine gun The Huckleberry (Image source Bungie)

With this weapon dropping in the same month, the use of Huckleberry has seen a spike. Although this won't help the guardians much with the remaining days of the Solstice, the additional damage perk will add more venom to the weapon for quickness and clearing of endgame activities.

2) Liar's Handshake

Destiny 2 exotic Gauntlet Liar's handshake (Image source Destiny 2 the game)

Liar's handshake is one of the most powerful exotic gauntlets for the Hunter class. This exotic pair-up with the arc subclass top tree will grant a powerful second blow which follows an initial attack on enemies.

The elemental melee-kills with this exotic will grant arc elemental orbs to the guardians.

3) MK. 44 Stand Asides

Destiny 2 Titan exotic leg armor (Image source Destiny 2 the game)

Stand Asides has seen a drop in its use, but with the Solstice running in its third week, the Titan mains will look to gather as many elemental orbs as possible with this exotic leg armor.

The Titans will gain an over shield with the Seismic Strike and Shield Bash subclass equipped. They will also get their melee energy refunded with each enemy defeated.

4) Karnstein Armlets

Destiny 2 exotic warlock gauntlets Karnstein armlets (Image source Bungie)

Karnstein Armlets can be used by warlocks to play as a tank for its very useful intrinsic perk. The perk grants a large amount of health and continues to restore health for a short duration after melee kills.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul