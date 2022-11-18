Xur is selling god roll PvP Shotgun and high-stat armor in Destiny 2 right now (November 18 to 22) 

With only a few weeks remaining before Destiny 2 Season 19 becomes official, the Agent of the Nine is back selling some valuable gear for everyone. Since Bungie mentioned various changes in PvP rankings and sandbox, players will be looking to shift their loadouts by synergizing with the new meta.

Starting with the daily set on November 18, Xur can be found on EDZ until November 22. Players can take the route to the left of the waypoint in Winding Cove and enter a cave, as shown in the image below.

Cave entrance to Xur (Image via Destiny 2)

Disclaimer: The god rolls mentioned in this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (November 18 to 22)

As usual, there's been no change in the number of gears Xur has brought in this week. Players worldwide can choose to purchase a total of six Exotic gears, including three weapons and three armor pieces. However, there are slight variations in the price tag of each item.

On the first page, the Agent of the Nine is selling the following gear:

Queenbreaker Linear Fusion Rifle.

An Insurmountable Skullfort Helmet for Titans.

Lucky Pants Leg armor for Hunters.

Chromatic Fire Chestpiece for Warlocks.

An Insurmountable Skullfort (Image via Destiny 2)

Among the three armor pieces, the only worthy piece this week is for Titans, as the Exotic Helmet consists of 19 Mobility and Intellect. With Arc 3.0, Titans can have a field day with balanced stats divided between Mobility and Super Energy since this specific gear can refund melee ability after a kill.

The weapon can be bought in exchange for 20 Legendary Shards, while the armor pieces are for sale with a price tag of 23.

Hawkmoon for sale (Image via Destiny 2)

Dead Man's Tale and Hawkmoon are listed on the second page, with the Snapshot Sights perk in the fourth column. Neither of these weapons has a decent barrel or magazine to spend Ascendant Shards on, so players should avoid them this week.

On the first page, everyone should purchase the Seventh Seraph Shotgun in exchange for 50 Legendary Shards and 1000 Glimmers. The perks on the weapon this week include the following:

Barrel Shroud for Stability and Handling, alongside Corkscrew Rifling for Range, Stability, and Handling.

Appended Mag for increased magazine size, alongside Steady Rounds for Stability.

Quickdraw for a significant increase in Handling.

Snapshot for a significant increase in ADS speed.

Seventh Seraph CQC this week at Xur (Image via Destiny 2)

Anyone who doesn't own a good Lightweight Framed Shotgun can buy this, as getting such a good synergy in perk combination is hard to come by from Xur.

Hunter helmet for sale this week (Image via Destiny 2)

Hunters can purchase the Legendary Helmet with 64 base stats and 23 Intellect for armour pieces. Warlocks can buy Gauntlets with 64 base stats, 23 Recovery, and 20 Intellect. Each armor piece can be purchased with 50 Legendary Shards and 1000 Glimmers.

Sadly, there's not much worth for the Titans this week regarding Legendary armor pieces. However, new players can buy any high Resilience gear they see fit, as the Gauntlet has a spike of 20 with 61 base stats.

