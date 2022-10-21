Xur is selling god roll weapons and armor in Destiny 2 right now (October 21 to 25)

Xur is here to hang out with Guardians in the ninth week of Destiny 2 Season of Plunder. Typically, he is selling a bunch of Exotic and Legendary gears again. The Exotic vendor is also known for selling some great perks for Legendary weapons alongside high stats on armor.

This weekend (October 21 to 25), Xur has set up his shop at EDZ. Players need to spawn near the Winding Cove waypoint, take the road to the left, and then a tiny cave entrance, as shown in the image below.

Cave to Xur's location in EDZ (Image via Destiny 2)

His inventory has the same layout as any other week, where beginners and veterans can purchase anything they want with a few in-game resources.

Disclaimer: God rolls mentioned in this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Xur inventory this week in Destiny 2 Season of Plunder (October 21 to 25)

Xur sells four Exotic gears on the first page, including three armor pieces, alongside one Exotic weapon. On the second page, players are recommended to buy the Dead Man's Tale with a Killing Wind perk, since the Hawkmoon isn't worth the purchase with the Hip Fire Grip.

Frost-EE5 is for sale this week at Xur (Image via Destiny 2)

The following are the Exotic gears that are available this week from Xur:

Arbalest Linear Fusion Rifle.

Frost-EE5 with 21 Strength and 67 base stats for Hunters.

Ursa Furiosa with 21 Mobility and 62 base stats for the Titans.

Karnstein Armlets with 24 Mobility, 23 Discipline, and 67 base stats for Warlocks

Arbalest is the best Exotic weapon for PvE right now, and it is definitely worth the purchase in exchange for 29 Legendary Shards. However, in terms of armor pieces, only the Frost-EE5 is viable with the current sandbox for both PvP and PvE.

Arbalest Linear Fusion Rifle is for sale at Xur this weekend (Image via Destiny 2)

In the Legendary weapons section, two gears, in particular, shine the most. They are the Seventh Seraph Saw Machine Gun for PvE and Frozen Orbit Sniper Rifle for PvP. The Machine Gun for sale this week comes with the following perks:

Fluted Barrel for increased Handling and Stability, alongside Hammer Forged Rifling for increased Range.

High Caliber Rounds for increased Range, alongside Ricochet Rounds for a slight bump in Stability.

Auto Loading Holster for reloading the weapon while holstered.

Vorpal Weapon for 10% increased damage on bosses.

Seventh Seraph Saw Machine Gun this week at Xur (Image via Destiny 2)

For Frozen Orbit, players can get the following perks:

Chambered Compensator for increased Stability and recoil control, alongside Full Bore for Range.

Alloy Magazine for faster reloads when magazine is empty, alongside Flared Magwell increased Stability.

Moving Target for accuracy and movement speed while aiming the weapon.

Opening Shot for more accuracy on the first shot of the magazine.

These weapons are for sale in exchange for 50 Legendary Shards and 1000 Glimmers.

Hunter mask this week at Xur (Image via Destiny 2)

Lastly, Hunter's mask and leg armor are for sale in the armor section with 20 Intellects in each, alongside Titan's chest armor with 19 Resilience and Warlock's leg armor with 20 Resilience.

